Steven Harris Downs is flanked by state troopers as he enters a Fairbanks courtroom Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, for arraignment. Downs, from Auburn, Maine, is accused of raping and killing 20-year-old Sophie Sergie in a University of Alaska Fairbanks dormitory in 1993. Harris was extradited from Maine after a lengthy process and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Anchorage on Aug. 6, 2019.