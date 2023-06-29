Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI/Detroit Free Press/TNS

 FBI/Detroit Free Press/TNS

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Minnesota man for multiple crimes aboard an aircraft on Saturday, including interfering with flight crew members and attendants and assault.

According to a news release from the FBI Anchorage Field Office, the FBI received reports of a disturbance of an Alaska Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Christian David Burch, 37, was arrested when the flight landed at the Anchorage airport around 11 a.m.

