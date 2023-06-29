The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Minnesota man for multiple crimes aboard an aircraft on Saturday, including interfering with flight crew members and attendants and assault.
According to a news release from the FBI Anchorage Field Office, the FBI received reports of a disturbance of an Alaska Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Christian David Burch, 37, was arrested when the flight landed at the Anchorage airport around 11 a.m.
Flight attendants saw Burch acting erratically and stumbling toward the front of the plane. A flight attendant stood in Burch’s path before he reached the cockpit. A flight attendant called for medical assistance and a registered nurse, who was a passenger on the plane, medically assessed Burch. Burch reportedly became combative, refused crew members’ instructors, and began fighting with crew members. Passengers and crew members restrained Burch mid-flight for safety, and gave him Narcan for a suspected overdose.
Burch is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a federal magistrate on June 29 in Anchorage. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
The FBI investigates crimes committed during flights, including sexual misconduct, assault, interfering with flight crew members, theft, and bomb threats. Victims and witnesses of crimes aboard an aircraft can report incidents to the flight crew and to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov and 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.