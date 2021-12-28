Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will not seek a second term in office.
Meyer made the surprise announcement at the end of a press conference Tuesday on election reform that Gov. Mike Dunleavy attended.
Dunleavy has not announced his plans for a running mate.
After the press conference, the Alaska Republican Party thanked Meyer for "three decades of dedicated public service.”
Neither the governor nor the lieutenant governor took questions about his decision.
“I will not be running in 2022,” Meyer said at the press conference. “Frankly after 30 years of elected service — and I just counted up before this press conference — 19 elections that I’ve been in if you count the primary and the general, I’m kind of looking forward to sitting this one out, frankly, and being able to focus 100% of my time on having the best election we can possibly have in 2022.”
In addition to his role as lieutenant governor, Meyer has served as an Alaska state lawmaker, in the House and Senate, and in the Anchorage Assembly.
Meyer said it has been his “distinct honor and privilege to serve” in elective office.
Although a reporter tried to ask a follow-up question, the press conference abruptly ended.
Meyer’s disclosure came in the final minutes of a press conference in which Dunleavy and Meyer discussed their plan to introduce an “election integrity” omnibus bill in 2022. They said the legislation would ensure that Alaskans feel confident about the voting process.
“The goal always has been to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Meyer said about why they were proposing the bill.
Although the bill has not been developed, Meyer said the legislation would:
- Require PFD applicants to request voter registration rather than automatically receive it.
- Implement an independent audit of the list of registered voters and issue a report every other year.
- Create a toll-free “election offense hotline” for voters to use if they have concerns about activities at the polls.
- Provide additional ways to verify that the person casting an absentee ballot is the voter whose name is on it, such as using signature verification equipment.
- Give voters the ability to request an absentee ballot for a four-year window instead of a “permanent absentee option.”
- Further define election fraud and other offenses related to election activities.
- Train police officers on election offenses.