Alaska’s projected revenues for both this fiscal year and Fiscal Year 2024 both tumbled after the Department of Revenue released its spring forecast Tuesday, which could reduce this year’s Permanent Fund dividend.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed a full $3,700 dividend, but the House Majority is eying a $2,700 dividend. The Senate majority may consider a long-term $1,300 dividend, allowing the state to invest in other services such as education without drawing down the $2.3 billion Constitutional Budget Reserve account.
“We’re going to have a tight budget year for FY24 if we try to meet the obligations of the citizens and balance the budget,” said Sen. Bert Stedman (R-Sitka), chair of the Senate Finance Committee during a review of the forecasts Wednesday.
The forecasts estimated that Alaska North Slope crude oil would average $85 over the rest of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Average prices for the 2023-2024 fiscal year are pegged at $73 per barrel, about $8 less than what the state projected last year.
Legislatures face a potential $925 million deficit in both years they’ll need to plug, based on the latest projections.
The size of the dividend usually ends up being a contentious item within the Legislature and the administration.
“I doubt it’s going to be a full statutory [dividend],” Dunleavy said. “It could be a 50/50, or a 75/25, and we’ll continue to have discussions on what that will look like, but in the end it’s the Legislature who appropriates, so we’ll see what the number lands on.”
Dunleavy amended his proposed budget in February, which had a $400 million deficit he proposed covering with a CBR transfer. A full statutory PFD would have $3,900 for eligible Alaskans, costing $2.5 billion.
He still supports a full dividend based on his belief “that we should do everything we can to keep as much money in the hands of the people.”
The House Finance Committee on Monday reduced the dividend in its budget plan to $2,700 based on a 50/50 model when drawing from the Permanent Fund. Half of the transfer would support state services, while the other half pays for the dividends.
The finance committee budget still reflects a $400 million deficit the state will need to eliminate. The House finance committee’s budget draft document also lacks the estimated $250 million needed to support an increase in the Base Student Allocation, something currently proposed in two different bills.
The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday proposed rewriting the 1982 statutory dividend formula.
The committee introduced a bill last week that would split the Permanent Fund annual transfer, reserving 25% for a dividend and 75% for a dividend. Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan) sponsored a similar bill in the House.
The proposed formula would fund a $1,300 dividend and increase to $1,653 by 2032.
In terms of new revenue measures, Dunleavy is still advocating for a set of carbon sequestration legislation he introduced in January. The “carbon bills” propose generating revenue by storing carbon underground in oil and gas reserves, selling forestry offsets or in the state’s hopeful mariculture kelp industry.
“I’m going to do anything and everything I can to monetize our resources to the benefit of all Alaskans,” Dunleavy said. “I hope the legislature does get the bills passed because they enable us to deal with entities that deal with carbon.”
Dunleavy initially stated carbon monetization could generate $30 billion over 20 years. However, he stressed Tuesday, any final numbers remain uncertain until legislation can be approved and conversations start.
“I’m interested in a comprehensive approach to the budget,” Dunleavy said. “This idea of wrestling and fighting over one component [the dividend] every year to the detriment of all other legislative priorities is a bad idea for all Alaska.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.