Alaska Permanent Fund

Alaska’s projected revenues for both this fiscal year and Fiscal Year 2024 both tumbled after the Department of Revenue released its spring forecast Tuesday, which could reduce this year’s Permanent Fund dividend.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed a full $3,700 dividend, but the House Majority is eying a $2,700 dividend. The Senate majority may consider a long-term $1,300 dividend, allowing the state to invest in other services such as education without drawing down the $2.3 billion Constitutional Budget Reserve account.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.