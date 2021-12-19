During the second part of the Salmon Roundtable hosted by Alaska’s congressional delegation, scientists delved deeper into some of the issues briefly mentioned earlier in the conversation. A recurring theme was that environmental changes, not bycatch, may be a primary cause for salmon declines in several major Alaska rivers.
During the second hour of the first day, speakers described in further detail the negative impact the warming environment can have on salmon.
“Nearly everyone with close ties to the environment can see that climate changes are impacting the ecosystem,” said Holly Carroll, Yukon River subsistence fishery manager with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Changes to the ecosystem, in turn, impact animals such as fish. For example, the loss of sea ice, warming water and changes in breakup and freeze up timing are all having “profound effects on salmon,” Carroll said.
Scientists emphasized again the need for further research, including smolt monitoring projects that examine different potential causes for decline in freshwater and in the ocean.
Most fish research is done by federal agencies, which study what occurs in the ocean. Currently, less is known about what happens in rivers, which could be a critical time for salmon. According to Carroll, the decline in salmon population is likely related to several changes occurring in freshwater. These environmental factors, she said, are “chipping away at survival at various points in the salmon life cycle.”
One major cause of premature mortality (when salmon die either en route to their spawning grounds or at their spawning grounds before laying eggs) could be heat stress. Research has shown that many rivers in Alaska now reach threshold temperatures for salmon for several weeks at a time, which impacts migration.
Migration is a crucial time for salmon; the fishes travel hundreds of miles upstream and do not eat during this period so rely on fat reserves. When the water is warmer, fish consume more energy, and the warmer temperatures stress the body’s ability to deliver oxygen, which impacts eggs, Carroll explained.
The impact of warming rivers on salmon populations is an area for further research, as is the effect of a disease called Ichthyophonus as Chinook migrate upstream. A study to get more data about the impact of Ichthyophonus is slated for next summer, Carroll said.
Along these lines, especially along rivers, there is “an urgent need for Indigenous led monitoring and reporting” since fishermen who live along the river are the first to notice changes in habitat and fish populations. two main takeaways from the two-day conference were the need for more data and collaborative research.
“The best research is collaborative research,” said Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang. “None of us alone can tackle these issues”
“This is a significant, significant challenge facing all of us,” Sen. Lisa Murkowki said in closing. However, the hope is that the Salmon Roundtable was the first step in addressing the issue. “I know we have much work to do, but I think we have identified some real leaders who can help us on this path,” Murkowski said.