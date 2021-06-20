When Stan Zuray learned he couldn’t fish for fall chum salmon last year, he got rid of most of his sled dogs.
“I have had a dog team for 45 years and now have only five dogs for bear protection in town and at fish camp,” Zuray said. “I’ll probably never run dogs again.”
Fall chum salmon season turned out very low in 2020, and Alaska Department of Fish and Game restricted fishing, affecting mushers who rely on this type of salmon to feed their dogs. This year, fish managers haven’t decided on the restriction for fall chum, but they predict another low season — as low as a half and as high as two-thirds of the average — which sends worries to the village mushers.
“Tanana was the doggiest village on the Yukon or in the state for that matter, but one disaster fall fish season where the state closed all fishing changed that,” Zuray said. “More than half the dogs are gone now, and the major kennels are a fraction of what they were.”
Another musher from Tanana, Pat Moore, started selling and giving away dogs last year. From the 42-dog team Moore has with his daughter, Courtney Agnes, they have only 19 dogs at the moment and plan on keeping between six or 10 — which is enough to run a team but not the big races.
“Dogs in this community have been cut by more than half,” Moore said. “Some are sold, some are given away. One guy, he was down to three dogs, and now he’s down to none.”
“I don’t think the numbers in the whole village are going to ever come back,” he added. “It’s just too tough.”
Mushers across the Interior and the state feel the effect of low fish season and fishing restrictions.
In Russian Mission, Basil Larson and his brother, Paul, known as Bam, had to downsize from 40 to 20 dogs, which was a big change and a challenge for them.
“All these years, we were able to keep our retired dogs, the ones that are very close to us,” Basil said.
To feed his 20 dogs each day, Basil cooks about 10 pikes with meat and rice and adds dog food to it in the end. Using just dog food usually runs very expensive.
“We can’t afford to go through one bag of dog food a day,” he said. “We can’t afford a hundred bucks a day.”
In light of the dismal fish last year, Stephanie Quinn-Davidson, director of the Yukon River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, asked for donations and dog food for Yukon River dog teams, raising over $30,200 and thousands of pounds of kibble from several dog food companies.
“She (Quinn-Davidson) sent it out this past winter, and that’s what we’ve been using,” Basil said. “She is the main reason we were able to stay at 20 dogs. If she didn’t donate, we’d probably be down to 10.”
Cutting down the number of dogs had a lot to do with the lack of food for dogs, but also the need to provide them with everything else they need to survive.
“You gotta train them, feed them, doctor them up and maintain them,” Basil said. “Just like humans, they need some maintenance — tender loving care. There’s a lot more to it than meets the eye.”
Basil and Bam gave away half of their dogs to whoever wanted a pet or was trying to start up a team.
“I didn’t like it,” Bam said. “It’s just something I felt like I had to do.”
For Bam, dog mushing is a family tradition.
“I started dog mushing because my dad was a musher back in the day. That’s what made me curious to see how it could be,” he said. “And then once I started, I just couldn’t stop.”
The reason Moore is keeping the dogs is to allow the next generation in his family in Tanana to mush.
“I am mainly doing it for my grandkids, that’s all. For me, I’d probably be down to zero dogs,” he said. “So it’s just for the grandkids — it gives them something to do and teachers have responsibility and a little bit about life.”
The same is true for Anthony Shewfelt in Fort Yukon, who keeps his 19 dogs for his 16-year-old daughter, Carmen. Anthony taught his daughter mushing, and for the last two years, Carmen has been racing in the Junior North American Dog Race for teenagers, taking care of the dogs on her own.
“We have had the dogs for 25 years as part of our family,” he said. “It teaches my daughter hard work, day in and day out,” he said. “We live in a world where there is nothing else to do but work. You have to be able to work to get everything you want, and you have to work hard.”
