Lucy Pitka Jachetta McCormick

Courtesy Wally Carlo

Lucy McCormick is the woman in the middle in this photograph. Her remains are being returned to her home village of Rampart. She was deemed insane and committed to Morningstar Hospital in 1930 and died 10 months later, buried in a nearby cemetery.

 Courtesy Wally Carlo

Lucy McCormick is finally coming home.

Two family members will travel to Oregon on Wednesday to oversee her disinterment from a cemetery near the former Morningside Hospital, where she was committed in 1930. She was among thousands of Alaska adults and children sent to the asylum never to be heard from again. It is a dark cloud of Alaska history.

