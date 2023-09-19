Lucy McCormick is finally coming home.
Two family members will travel to Oregon on Wednesday to oversee her disinterment from a cemetery near the former Morningside Hospital, where she was committed in 1930. She was among thousands of Alaska adults and children sent to the asylum never to be heard from again. It is a dark cloud of Alaska history.
After all these years, she will be one of the first so-called “Lost Alaskans” to be returned to her home and reburied in Rampart, a village on the Yukon River.
“A lot of crazy thoughts are going through my mind,” said her grandson, Wally Carlo, of Fairbanks. “Hundreds of people don’t even know what happened to their family members. Maybe this will help trigger some things.”
The hope is that this repatriation may pave the way for other “Lost Alaskans” to find a way home to their families. Perhaps that can even be accomplished in a more efficient and inexpensive manner.
“This could be a test case, to find ways to make it easier, less expensive, to make it doable,” Carlo said.
Retired judge Niesje Steinkruger of Fairbanks is one of the dedicated volunteers who has spent 13 years researching the Alaskans committed to this hospital.
“Alaska really has to figure out a way to help these families get these Alaskans back,” she said. “We’re the ones that sent them.”
Between the late 1800s and the 1960s, when Morningside Hospital closed, mental illness was considered a crime in Alaska. With no services available in the Northern Territory, Alaskan adults and children were arrested, convicted of being insane, and sent by the federal government to live at Morningside Hospital. Some had developmental disabilities, or dementia, or epilepsy. They ranged in age from 6 weeks old to 94. Many were never heard from by their families again. They are buried in four cemeteries in Portland. Volunteers have been searching to identify those graves.
Carlo’s family just learned about Lucy McCormick’s fate this year. He said there was never any family lore about his grandmother. As with so many of Morningside’s victims, she just disappeared and never came back.
Carlo is director of Doyon Drilling. He was at an annual meeting in Seattle for Doyon earlier this year when someone showed him a photograph of Lucy McCormick’s gravestone.
“It was our grandmother, our dad’s mother,” he said. “I said, we need to get her back home.”
He shared the news with family members and everyone agreed. Plowing through the bureaucracy to make that happen has been ongoing since January 2023.
Lucy McCormick’s story is sadly typical of many who were committed to Morningside.
“She was only 41 years old, and she only lasted 10 months,” Carlo said. “At that time, they called it insane. It could be dementia.”
Carlo sent a note to family explaining that on March 27, 1930, Lucy was transported to Oregon, “put there by Mrs. Tom Gibson and Mrs. Dan Callahan saying she was insane.” She had a hysterectomy on Jan. 15, 1931, and 24 days later, on Feb. 8, 1931, she died of post-operative infections, according to public documents.
As word spread among family members statewide, Carlo said they have discovered even more family members that they didn’t know about, before this news.
“A lot of these relatives, they never met each other,” he said.
Those connections are now being made.
Lucy McCormick’s family tree is extensive and includes many notable Alaskans such as Emil Notti, the first president of the Alaska Federation of Natives and only the second Alaska Native to be inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame. Her great-grandfather, Ivan Pitka Pavloff, ran the last Russian Trading Co. at Nulato and then lowered the Russian flag at Sitka.
Lucy Pitka was born in 1888 to Pitka Pavlov and Sekezakoth Malasadek (Sarah) and her family has connections to these other families, all across Alaska: Pitka, Pavloff, Carlo, Parker, Littlefield, Hundorf, Miller, Notti, Harper, Minook and Evans.
Her family tree includes Walter Harper, the first person documented to reach the summit of Denali, the highest mountain in North America, in 1913. One of her descendants, Wally Carlo’s daughter, is a climate change adviser to President Joe Biden, Carlo said.
The news that Lucy McCormick is coming home is exciting for her extended family members.
“They’re all excited,” Carlo said. “You could feel the energy.”
A special ceremony will be held at her disinterment in Oregon this week.
Her plane arrives in Fairbanks at 3 p.m. Thursday. At 5 p.m., she will be taken to the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall, at the edge of the Chena River, “the same edge she left 92 years ago,” according to the announcement for family and friends.
Ceremonies are being planned for Lucy McCormick’s homecoming.
“We have traditions,” Carlo said. “Someone passes away, they have something going on all the time until they are placed in the ground. Every location is different.”
“In Nulato and Kaltag, they honor their loved ones by throwing a big potlatch,” he said. “They call it a Stickdance.”
This ceremony can happen long after the person dies. It includes song and dance and is intended to help mourn those who have died and to comfort and support grieving family members. The spruce pole is the central symbol of the ceremony — hence the name.
“They say the spirits stay around until that celebration is done with,” he said.
According to Carlo, his mother is the one who revived the Stickdance tradition. When he attended a Stickdance himself, he said it was “the most powerful spiritual experience I ever had.”
When Lucy McCormick returns to Alaska this week, she will remain in Fairbanks for a period of time. Then she will be taken by riverboat to Rampart. Along the way, her escorts will visit all the local landmarks and trapping and fishing camps she would have known. In another special ceremony, Native dancers will welcome her home to Rampart, he said. She will be laid to rest at the family fish camp in Rampart, between her husband and her daughter, Mary.
“After 92 years, our grandmother Lucy will be coming home at last,” Carlo said.