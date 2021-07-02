10 YEARS AGO
July 2, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday released draft air quality permits for Shell Oil Co.’s proposed exploratory oil drilling operations on Alaska’s Arctic outer continental shelf.
Shell has spent more than $3.5 billion on leases and other expenses tied to drilling in the Chukchi and Beaufort seas off Alaska’s northwest and north coast, hoping to tap into OCS reserves estimated at 26.6 billion barrels of recoverable oil and 130 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
25 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1996 — Nenana’s Rick Mackey liked his first trip along the Yukon Quest trail so much he’s ready to do it again. Mackey, who ran the Quest for the first time last year after racing in the Iditarod for 18 years, was the first to register for the 1997 Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race.
He paid his $800 entry fee shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at the Yukon Quest Trading Co. on Second Avenue in downtown Fairbanks. “I’m first and I’d like to keep it that way from start to finish,” Mackey said as he filled out the required paperwork.
50 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1971 — A forest fire 100 miles southwest of Fairbanks near Wien Lake has burned 60,000 acres and was to be manned today, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Forty-two other fires were burning today in Interior Alaska.
BLM information officer Bill Flint said 120 men were waiting for a break in the weather at Lake Minchumina airport to be transported to the Wien Lake fire. Although rain fell on that blaze yesterday, the condition of the fire this morning was not known.
75 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1946 — The fourth of July celebration that starts at 7 p.m. on the evening of July 3rd and runs through until 2 a.m. on July 5th has a total of more than one hundred individual events, and items of entertainment, according to Don Hammond, chairman of the Committee. “From present indications the bicycle parade which will start at the high school at 10 A.M. on the 4th will be one of the big features of the celebration,” Hammond said.
Pioneers of Alaska who helped celebrate the first Fourth of July in Fairbanks in 1904 are invited to be present at Griffin Park at 10 a.m. on the 4th to be presented to the audience.