After nearly six years working as a patrol officer for the Fairbanks Police Department, Gerrit Butler is taking on a new role.
In June, the Fairbanks Police Department announced that Butler would be joining the Investigations Unit as acting detective. Butler says he’s looking forward to the “change of pace” that his new assignment will bring.
“On patrol, you’re running around from call to call and you don’t work on cases from beginning to end. This new role will allow me to have plenty of time to sit down and troubleshoot a situation and bring the ultimate result we are looking for,” Butler said.
After working in the field for more than 15 years, Butler said he’s “really happy to have this opportunity to grow in my law enforcement career,” in a social media post published by the Fairbanks Police Department.
During his time as a patrol officer for the Fairbanks Police Department, Butler was featured on multiple episodes of “Alaska PD,” A&E’s Alaska-themed reality show that follows local police departments’ attempts to navigate the state’s rising crime rate and extreme conditions.
Prior to joining the police department in 2016, Butler worked as a loss prevention officer at Fred Meyer for more than 10 years.
Butler was born and raised in Fairbanks before briefly moving to Anchorage as a teen. His grandfather, Wally Droz, worked as city manager for the city of Fairbanks for 30 years and retired shortly after Butler was born. Droz Drive, located in the Shannon Park neighborhood of Fairbanks, is named after his late grandfather.
Today, the longtime resident Butler raises his four children in Fairbanks and says most of his time outside of work is “spent playing with his kids” who are 10, 8, 2 and 6 months. His sister and 98-year-old grandmother also live in Fairbanks
When he’s not spending time with his young family, Butler enjoys attending high school sporting events and believes in the importance of supporting local Fairbanks athletes.
Butler added that he also tries to “show a presence” at local elementary schools and connect the Fairbanks Police Department with local children.
He attends annual FPD community events such as Run from the Cops, Shop with the Cops and is involved with the Fairbanks Snowmobile Fun Lions.
