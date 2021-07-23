A longtime Fairbanks police detective resigned Monday after the city placed him under five different investigations in the past 120 days.
Detective Avery Thompson left the Fairbanks Police Department after 16 years of service, citing “egregious work conditions” and the city’s “dishonest and corrupt conduct” as the reason for the resignation. Thompson said that the city opened five investigations against him, reduced his pay and prevented him from working on major cases after he supported his significant other — who was also a detective at the time — in her gender-based discrimination charges against the police department.
“This has just become so retaliatory, and it has become impossible to continue to work,” Thompson said. “Resigning is absolutely not what I wanted to do, but I don’t know what else you can do when every single time you go to work, they serve you with a new, completely absurd, meritless investigation, you know? How many times can you do that? And I can say without a doubt, there is nothing that they served me with that is legitimate.”
Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said in a prepared statement that when complaints against officers are made, it is the department’s duty “to investigate them in order to either clear the officer or, if the claims are substantiated, hold that officer accountable.”
“FPD is committed to holding our officers responsible; the public deserves this, our officers deserve this, as does our entire department,” Dupee said. “I find it greatly disappointing that Mr. Thompson is attempting to undermine the public’s trust in the Fairbanks Police Department. Our officers are doing an incredibly difficult job, and Fairbanks has every reason to be proud of their police department.”
Dupee said that Thompson resigned while investigations into his conduct were taking place, while Thompson said that all the investigations he is aware of were concluded.
Accused of untruthfulness
In March, the city started the first investigation against Thompson, basing it on “untruthfulness” claims, according to the complaint notification. Thompson was placed on administrative leave and was asked to surrender his badge. He said that, at the time, he did not know how he was allegedly dishonest.
“After two weeks I demanded them to answer ‘Why are you saying I’m a liar.’ They came back with a dozen allegations, and every single one of them was completely meritless,” Thompson said.
According to the complaint document, Thompson’s supervisors, outside law enforcement officers and City Chief of Staff Mike Meeks complained about various false statements Thompson made, as well as his unbecoming conduct and insubordination.
One of the allegations goes back to June 2019. The complaint said that when Thompson was pulled over on a traffic stop for speeding, he lied about the trooper’s behavior, aggressive driving, and his window tinting. Thompson explained that the trooper stopped him unsafely, crossing over the median, which he reported. Then he and the trooper had a misunderstanding about whether the tint on Thompson’s windows was factory-stock or aftermarket. According to an email the deputy commander of the Alaska State Troopers sent to Dupee and Meeks, the commander did not determine that Thompson was dishonest.
Most of the March allegations refer to statements Thompson made after being placed under the untruthfulness investigation.
For example, in some media interviews Thompson gave in late March, he said that he had been improperly excluded from a homicide investigation. The complaint states that Thompson was untruthful in these interviews since he knew that there were already detectives assigned to that homicide.
Thompson refuted that claim.
“I’ve been investigating since 2013, and we have never had a homicide case where not every detective assigned to the unit has been called out,” Thompson said. “This doesn’t make sense. When we have a homicide, we bring in all of our resources.”
Thompson also mentioned the untruthfulness investigation in his media interviews, though he was directed not to, which became a basis for an insubordination allegation. Thompson said that he couldn’t have violated that directive because he did not know anything about the investigation’s substance. He said that in his media interviews, he focused on the overall discrimination he experienced in the department.
Allegations unrelated to Thompson’s media interviews and his discussion about the window tinting include Thompson’s statements regarding his temporary promotion.
Dave Jones, president of the Public Safety Employee Association police union, wrote a letter to City Mayor Jim Matherly to support Thompson.
“In summary, this Internal Affairs (report) alleges numerous instances of ‘dishonesty’ by Det. Thompson, much of which could be ascribed as water-cooler gossip or slightly different versions of the same word or words,” he wrote. “Termination in this case is completely inappropriate and does not meet the standards of Just Cause.”
The March investigation concluded in May, finding Thompson untruthful. The city’s Hiring and Recruitment director Angela Foster-Snow recommended terminating Thompson, but the city ended up recommending a demotion to patrol, 30 days of pay suspension and six months of probation.
“The discipline is not logical,” Thompson said. “Because if I’m a liar, I can’t be a cop at all.”
A stream of additional allegations
At the end of May, after Thompson filed a grievance with the first investigation and his partner Alana Malloy resigned from the department, Thompson was notified that three more investigations were started against him.
“These allegations were just as meritless as the first set,” Thompson said.
Two of the three investigations were related to the policy around handling evidence. The department amended their procedure on May 28, saying that case evidence could not be stored in investigations. The rule is not present in the procedure effective since 2017.
According to the notification letter, the department received a complaint in March stating that Thompson didn’t book a piece of evidence for a murder case. Thompson said that he was processing the evidence and needed to have it available. Since the current policy allowed him to do that, and the updated policy wasn’t yet active, in the allegations, the city referred to a 1999 policy that hadn’t been used for more than 15 years, Thompson said.
The department reviewed Thompson’s work area while he was on administrative leave and discovered other evidence that “had not been processed, properly safeguarded or booked into the evidence room,” according to the complaint.
“I have not been in the office for two months so I couldn’t do anything,” Thompson said. “How was I supposed to book the evidence if I’m banned from the building?”
Another investigation the city opened against Thompson in late May referred to a complaint from an applicant who was not hired as a police officer. An applicant made the complaint to the Alaska Human Rights Commission. A notice from the city stated that the applicant wasn’t hired because of Thompson’s background investigation. However, according to a January FPD memo about the applicant, the original background investigation was done by Detective Andrew Adams, and Thompson was assigned to coordinate tests.
“I was pretty much associated with scheduling,” Thompson argued. “Realistically, I have never done hiring. I mean that’s HR’s job and the mayor’s job. But what they did is they put me under investigation to shield themselves from liability and make me look bad.”
Thompson said that he went to the police department on June 14 for the interview portion of the investigation, and after the interview, the city served him with yet another investigation.This time, it was regarding Thomspon’s off-duty employment, which he said he sought because he was unsure of his financial future at FPD.
“At that point, I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, every single time I go to the city or City Hall, they serve me with new investigations,’” Thompson said. “That’s what has happened every time that I’ve gone since March; they just keep serving those investigations.”
Coming back to work
Though the City has repeatedly found Thompson untruthful, they ordered him back to work.
According to Thompson, he was told to go to City Hall at 7 a.m. on July 6. No one was there when he arrived, so he sat on the front steps for half an hour. He then waited in a hallway for an additional 2 ½ hours before a colleague escorted him to his new workspace.
He said his badge and gun were returned, and he was assigned to work in a room in the basement area of City Hall, with a filing cabinet as a desk.
“It was the most embarrassing, humiliating thing that I think that I’ve been subjected to in my career,” Thompson said.
Assigned to work on backgrounds, he said he wasn’t provided with what he needed to succeed in his tasks.
“Taking everything into account — the work environment, knowing that I can’t succeed, and just the blatant corruption of the police department — I had to resign,” he said.
The decision did not come easy.
Thompson said in the past two years, he had objected to “gender discrimination, sexual harassment, excessive use of force incidents, discriminatory hiring practices, undermining of the police union and manifest corruption” in the department and spoke with his supervisor, police chief, HR director, the chief of staff, the city attorney, and even the mayor, but with no result.
“Police officers are problem solvers, and I was trying to solve the problem. It wasn’t until I saw people actively being corrupted, that I said enough is enough,” he said. “The community deserves better. I loved my job, and I was good at it. I loved working for the people of Fairbanks.”
