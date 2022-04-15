The 26-year-old man who has been waiting more than five years for his murder trial has another new trial date on May 23, a public defender who re-enlisted as legal counsel, and a judge who is threatening to discipline attorneys on both sides.
Eli Simpson is being held on murder charges at the Fairbanks Correctional Center after turning himself in to Alaska State Troopers in Tok on Nov. 26, 2016. Simpson is accused of first- and second-degree murder after shooting and killing his mother, Riba DeWilde, who suffered from mental illness.
Court records show Simpson’s trial has been postponed 22 times. He is the longest-serving inmate at the FCC.
On Apr. 5, 2022, Simpson’s government-appointed attorney, Rex Butler, of Anchorage, filed notice that the killing was an act of self-defense.
Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle has been vocal about perpetual delays, which began before the Covid-19 pandemic, and has admonished attorneys on both sides.
“After this case is tried, the court will seriously consider imposing sanctions on both parties due to the time it has taken to try this case,” Lyle said, according to notes in the case file from a hearing on March 17, 2022. The judge has also chastised attorneys for last-minute problems with discovery, which is when the state provides copies of the evidence to the defense, saying there has been plenty of time to prepare the case.
Since late 2016, five different attorneys have appeared on behalf of Simpson. The case has also seen a change of judge and prosecutor.
The trial is planned to be held in Tok, but a plea deal is still possible. Public Defender Jennifer Hite, who recently rejoined the case, said at a hearing on Apr. 7, 2022, that she is in negotiations with the state on the terms of a settlement.
Hite was Simpson’s attorney until a conflict of interest arose in connection with a separate case, resulting in Simpson’s murder case being assigned to Butler, who later contracted Covid-19 and was out of contact with his client for months. Butler said in court that his office has had problems with computer crashes.
Defendants are entitled to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and Lyle has been pressing attorneys to resolve the case.
At the hearing on April 7, the judge said Simpson’s case was the oldest on his docket.
“The administration of justice is not being served the longer that this case is delayed,” Lyle said. “This court has given many continuances and it will do so no longer.”
Most of the postponements have come at the request of defense counsel, but the number of cases being tried at the Rabinowitz Courthouse has been cut in half due to strict Covid-19 protocols.
Simpson’s next hearing, a status hearing, is scheduled for April 21.