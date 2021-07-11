For Ivana Nadar, work has been busy.
She manages Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant where each of the five servers works six days per week.
“It’s really hard,” she said. “Sometimes on Mondays, three of us open and close the restaurant. So we are here from 10:30 a.m. in the morning until 11 p.m., and that’s just the part where we’re working with the customers. It’s really, really hard to stay awake, actually.”
As tourism and hospitality businesses show signs of recovery, the lack of employees — present around Fairbanks, the sate, and the country, overall — makes it difficult for businesses to grow as much as they can during the tourism season, Scott McCrea, president and CEO of Explore Fairbanks, said.
“One of the big challenges in our industry right now is the employment shortage,” McCrea said. “We have local restaurants and small mom-and-pop businesses that could be doing better if they had enough employees to meet the demand that’s coming in.”
Nadar, who also doubles as a bartender at Gallo’s, said her work demands a lot of her time.
“You have to be around all the time. You have to be in the bar all the time,” she said. “You have... you just have to keep going.”
In regular years, there are more people on the floor at Gallo’s. The restaurant usually hires young people who come to Alaska from other countries for summer work, Nadar explained. Whether it’s servers and bartenders or kitchen workers and greeters, they work “really good shifts and long days,” Nadar said.
“Now, nobody is coming from other countries,” she said. “I feel like it’s one of the hardest summers, the one we have right now.”
McCrea said that the situation is complicated, and “there is no singular issue that is causing this shortage of employees,” but the lack of international summer workers is a big factor.
“Here in Fairbanks and Alaska, for example, visitor industry summer employment is typically fueled by a significant number of J1 international students, largely from Eastern European countries, and that has not been possible this year,” he said.
A J-1 visa allows students and visitors participate in programs that promote cultural exchange and receive business training within the United States.
McCrea added that the closure of the U.S./Canada border has also caused challenges for seasonal workers from the Lower 48 coming to Alaska for summer employment.
Additionally, the devastating nature of the pandemic affected people’s lives in various ways, and for some parents, especially single parents, child care issues made it harder to return to work.
“Also, I think a lot of people, whose lives and employment were changed through all this, are still trying to determine not only where they want to work, but also how they want to work,” McCrea said. “It’s a year of transition for consumers, employers and employees, and it is going to take some time, patience, and adjustments as we continue along the road to recovery.”
Meanwhile, Pike’s Landing is full, as it usually is during summers, supervisor Sam Church said. While the Fairbanks restaurant landmark usually employs 12 servers during the season, this summer it’s only seven.
“We even closed down for a day due to shortages,” Church said. “It’s been harder this year than I’ve ever seen, and I’ve worked here five years.”
Pike’s is trying to hire more people, but it is harder to do without people who usually come to Alaska for summer work, Church said.
Lavelle’s Bistro is also “hiring as fast and furious as (they) can but no one is applying,” said co-owner Frank Eagle.
Eagle said that while he doesn’t see as many tourists coming in, they get more local customers, especially since they opened during lunch hours.
“Locals come for lunch because they know how good we are,” he said.
Most of the customers come to Lavelle’s in good spirits, “happy to be out and happy to socialize,” but since the wait time for food is longer than usual, Eagle said he did write a note for the guests.
“I wrote a little blurb saying ‘Sorry for extended waiting. If you have a dentist appointment, you might reconsider your reservation.”
