Local governments are weighing options about long-term impacts of rapidly rising gas, fuel and oil prices. The three entities — the city of Fairbanks, Fairbanks North Star Borough and city of North Pole — expressed concerns about rising costs impacting already budgeted funds.
The city
“We won’t immediately know the full impact of increasing gas prices because we don’t know how high prices will get,” said Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks. “The city will assess mid-year and begin the budgeting process in September or October.”
Soden said Fairbanks city engineer Bob Pristash anticipates a 25% increase in any city-related project bid estimates.
“During the construction phase, any change order required will probably be higher than 25% because of the time delay getting materials that were not in the original bid,” Soden said. “He is hearing that there is about a five-month delay for utility components.”
Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson has its own predictions for heating fuel and operating vehicles, she added. Jacobson, she said, notes that “the City Council may have to consider appropriating additional funds for those increased expenses and/or departmental budgets will have to be adjusted to absorb those higher costs which could impact service levels and response time in the interim”
The borough
Fairbanks North Star Borough Chief of Staff Jim Williams said by email the borough is just as concerned about price increases, including the impact to cost of operations.
“We’re already seeing it,” Williams said. “If this is short lived, we can make adjustments and ride it out.”
But the borough doesn’t anticipate adjusting its budget soon, since it is in its last quarter of the fiscal year. If higher fuel costs persist for over a longer period, “We’ll have to reduce operations or go back to the Assembly for additional appropriations,” Williams said.
The borough’s Metropolitan Area Commuter System Transit could face long-term challenges as well. The borough budgeted for varying fuel prices in the current fiscal year.
“However, if fuel prices are too high for too long, we will need to start thinking about reducing operations, asking for additional funds or combining both,” Williams said.
North Pole
North Pole faces a more prolonged challenge if fuel prices remain high, according to Mayor Michael Welch.
Welch said his city’s fiscal year runs from January to December, whereas other governments begin their fiscal year in the middle of the calendar year, such as July 1.
“We are not through the first quarter of our year,” Welch said. “We didn’t think back in August when we were starting our budgeting process that we would have a crystal ball where we are right now with fuel prices.”
Some of the direct impacts will be on “our police, fire and emergency services as they increase the fuel budget more than we ever dreamed.”
North Pole budgeted for $7.3 million for the calendar year, but has had to make adjustments already to accommodate increased snow removal. The city council is set to award a 20-day snow bid removal for an otherwise nonbudgeted $630,000 tonight.
“Every month we look at our expenditures and know where it is in the middle of the month,” Welch said.
Another concern, Welch said, includes the cost of heating fuel. The city budgeted its costs on $2.77 a gallon, and now it’s gone up by about $2/gallon. North Pole’s water utility needs to keep its pipes constantly heated to keep pipes from freezing, he said.
“We have to live within our means and understand the burden that our residents are going through,” Welch said. That help, he said, could come in the form of a sales tax break around the Christmas holiday.
But for now, Welch said, North Pole will continue to monitor its budget.
“We are in a very volatile market, world driven global economy,” Welch said.