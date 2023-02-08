Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new state fire marshal and director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety.
Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been the assistant state fire marshal since December 2012, according to a news release from Alaska DPS. Nakano started with the state as a deputy fire marshal I in 2005, promoting to deputy fire marshal II in 2007. He helped lead the State Fire Marshal’s Office as the assistant starting in 2012 and has been the acting state fire marshal since August 2022. Nakano has an associate degree in fire science and seven fire safety certifications.