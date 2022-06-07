With warm and windy weather and no precipitation in Fairbanks’s immediate forecast, conditions are prime for fires in Interior Alaska.
There were close to 5,000 lightning strikes in Alaska over the weekend, followed by over more than 800 on Monday, according to the Alaska Wildland Fire Information Center, as thunderstorms moved across much of the state.
While the majority of the storms were in Southcentral and Southwest Alaska, there were a few strikes in the Fairbanks area. Smokejumpers were on hand to suppress fires sparked in the Southwest region of the state.
“Some of these fires are being fully staffed and suppressed, while others will be in monitor status,” reads a statement from the Wildland Fire Information Center.
While lightning is a threat, people are the primary cause of wildfires in Alaska this season. There were over 30 human fires in the state in the last week, the Alaska Division of Forestry reported on Saturday. The majority of the blazes were caused by illegal burning.
Of the total of 186 fires in Alaska this season, humans were responsible for over half. People caused 124 fires, lightning caused 19, and the cause of the last 43 blazes is yet to be determined, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Situation Report.
The dry conditions are expected to persist for the foreseeable future, so the threat of fires remains high. There are near-red flag warning conditions throughout Interior Alaska, according to the Division of Forestry. Additionally, burn permit suspensions are in effect for the majority of the state, including the Interior.
A burn permit suspension prohibits burn barrels and burning brush piles and lawns, but allows for small fires. Small campfires (meaning those with diameters of three feet or less and with flames less than two feet high) are permitted, but people should be attentive and use extreme caution to make sure blazes remain under control.