Widespread thunderstorms across the state sparked new fires on Sunday, adding more burning acreage to an already record-breaking fire season.
There were 4,645 lightning strikes in Alaska and bordering Canadian territories on Sunday, the majority consolidated in Southcentral and Southwest Alaska, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. Monday saw more than 1,000 strikes.
Lightning sparked 14 new fires between Sunday and Monday. “Widespread thunderstorms and lightning are causing several new fires each day,” reads a statement from the Bureau of Land Management Fire Service.
Alaska Fire Service managers are anticipating more lightning fires, as conditions are dry throughout the state.
Brief periods of rainfall on Sunday night and Monday morning helped temper fire danger a bit, but showers were isolated and rainfall limited. Overall, “vegetation is dry and conducive to ignition,” according to BLM, and there is not any sign of relief in the near future. The forecast for Fairbanks includes more warm and dry weather, which will further exacerbate fire conditions.
Already, 2022 is proving to be a record fire season in Alaska. As of Friday, more than 1 million acres have been consumed by wildfires in Alaska. This is the earliest date to exceed 1 million acres burned since the record began in 1990. By Monday morning, total acreage had increased to 1,043,207 acres.
There are currently 108 active fires across the state. Of these, 11 are staffed, 86 are being monitored and seven are considered out.
There are no fires in the immediate Fairbanks area, but a few to the north of the city. On Monday, the Fish Fire, which is burning near Mile 116 of the Dalton Highway, was reported. The fire, started by lightning, was approximately 500 acres as of Sunday afternoon.
Due to the fire’s proximity to Arctic Circle Campground, the campground was evacuated.
Smokejumpers from two air tankers and an air attack plane helped battle the blaze. The fire, burning in black spruce, is roughly 80% contained on its perimeters.
The Aggie Creek Fire was first reported June 15 and has grown to roughly 64 acres. The fire, burning about 30 miles north of Fairbanks, is staffed and was moderated by rain on Sunday and Monday. Crews are making progress in creating a saw line around the fire, which is now roughly 20% contained.
According to a AICC Situation Report, there was minimal spreading on Sunday and Monday.