Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series looking at the impact that low salmon counts are having on Yukon River villages.
When Jeanie Keyser went down to the river on Saturday, she wanted to get some whitefish for herself, her husband and 11 children. She ended up using the wrong gillnet and catching kings — which were shortly taken away from her.
With salmon coming extremely low this year, all salmon fishing is closed on the Yukon River, whether it’s for commercial, personal use or subsistence purposes. Fish managers allow people to use a 4-inch net to catch pikes, sheefish and whitefish.
Keyser lives four miles away from Rampart and spends her days homeschooling her children and taking care of her 3-month-old baby while her husband is busy fishing and hunting. When her husband left for work, Keyser needed “to get food on the table” herself.
“We have to fish for food out here,” she said. “You can’t go down to the grocery store and buy your food; you have to go out to fish. That is our grocery store — our fish in our freezer. It’s our way of life out here, you know.”
Keyser went to the river, taking along her four sons and a 6-inch gill net. She said she was not aware that her net was too big when Alaska Wildlife Troopers patrolling the river checked her boat.
“I had no idea that my net was not 4-inch and that it was 6-inch,” she said. “They took my net out of the river, confiscated the fish and took it away.”
Wildlife trooper Sgt. Dan Valentine was at the boat when the confiscation happened. He explained that troopers were enforcing the restrictions the Alaska Department of Fish and Game put in place to protect salmon run. He added that confiscations are rare right now, but even during normal salmon years, troopers monitor whether people use the correct nets.
“The larger the mesh, the easier it is to catch kings,” Valentine said.
When troopers confiscated the fish from Keyser, one fish fell out, but the three remaining kings were distributed among the elders in Rampart, Valentine said
Keyser said she understood the restrictions, but it didn’t make her situation easier.
“I know why the fish were confiscated, but it made me look like a criminal in the eyes of my children,” she said. “I had probably six kids in a boat with me at the time when I went to check my net, hoping to get some meat.”
To continue fishing, Keyser needs to get another net and go to court to solve the incident.
“We don’t want to be turned to criminals out here in these villages, but that’s what is happening to these people because of the fishing being shut down,” she said. “It’s about survival out here: we’ve got fish in the river, otherwise people will go hungry.”
Rampart is one of the many Yukon River villages where people are hurting from fishing closures. Last Friday, a delegation of fish managers from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and tribal leaders from Tanana Chiefs Conference flew to three Yukon villages to talk about restrictions to the residents.
“Obviously, we’re not getting the food, we’re not getting the fish, or we’re not taking it obviously, because we’re being shut down 24-7 when the fish are there,” said John Eldeck of Holy Cross. “You’ve got too many rules against us feeding a family.”
Eldeck said that some village residents are apprehensive to report the fish they catch. Alaska Department Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang said that fish managers are aware of the situation.
“I heard that people are reluctant to report that they’re subsistence farmers,” he said. “And the only way that we know how many fish we’re putting on the spawning grounds and how many fish is needed to provide subsistence is tracking the subsistence harvest from our side.”
For now, all salmon fishing stays closed in the majority of the region, from to the mouth of the river to the Canadian border.
“There’s gonna be lots of trouble,” Shirley Kruger, from Nulato, said. “People just kind of go off, and they are gonna go get their fish.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.