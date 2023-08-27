Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom

Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon

Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom is seen during the governor’s annual holiday open house in December 2022 at the Governor’s Mansion in Juneau.

 Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon

Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has rejected a proposed legislative term-limits ballot measure, citing a Department of Law legal analysis that found the measure was likely unconstitutional.

“The precedent set by the Alaska Supreme Court establishes that legislative term limits violate the Alaska Constitution,” she wrote in a Wednesday letter directed to the sponsors of the measure.

