Alaskans may receive a $1,100 dividend from the Permanent Fund, the highest payout since 2019, if a state budget compromise is adopted by the full Legislature.
Residents received $992 last year, and $1,606 in 2019.
The Legislature is expected to vote this week on the $1,100 dividend proposal under the state budget compromise. The dividend could drop to $525 if the House or Senate fails to support using budget reserve funds to help pay for the dividends. The terms were set by budget negotiators from each chamber, who concluded their work Sunday.
Money from the constitutional budget reserve would help pay for the dividends, but it requires a three-quarters vote in the House and Senate to pass.
The legislative conference committee of six budget negotiators agreed to the FY2022 state spending plan.
Under the 2022 budget, the $1,100 dividend will be less than half the amount that Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed, which the Senate passed during the regular session.
Budget negotiators tried to limit withdrawal amounts for dividends and government expenses. Permanent fund earnings also help pay for government.
Budget negotiators expressed concern that the higher dividend proposed by Dunleavy could risk the long-term sustainability of the permanent fund.
Setting the dividend at $1,100 meets a limit set under state law, which the Dunleavy proposal exceeded.
The budget also will transfer $4 billion from the permanent fund’s earnings reserve to the constitutionally protected principal, to grow the fund and sustain it for the future.
Lawmakers hope to pass the budget before Thursday, when state workers are scheduled to get layoff notices.
The notices would be the result of anticipated funding shortfalls from budget delays for next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The fiscal 2022 budget compromise also reduces Medicaid coverage for abortions in Alaska.
