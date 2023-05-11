Out of 80 nominees made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy for department heads, boards and commissions, only one was rejected by the Legislature.

Bethany Marcum, director of the Alaska Policy Forum, was the only one who didn’t make the cut Tuesday when lawmakers considered her for a University of Alaska Board of Regents position in a 31-29 vote during a joint session.

