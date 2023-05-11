Out of 80 nominees made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy for department heads, boards and commissions, only one was rejected by the Legislature.
Bethany Marcum, director of the Alaska Policy Forum, was the only one who didn’t make the cut Tuesday when lawmakers considered her for a University of Alaska Board of Regents position in a 31-29 vote during a joint session.
Opponents, mostly Democrats or independent, objected to Marcum’s appointment. All 21 of the House Republicans, along with Rep. Joisah Patkotak (I-Utqiagvik) supported Marcum, while 19 House Democratic and independents voted against her.
All Senate Democrats, along with four Republican senators, tipped the balance in the narrow confirmation vote.
Several objected to Marcum’s spot because of her role on the Alaska Redistricting Board following the 2020 census results. Marcum supported new district maps that the Alaska Supreme Court later ruled as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The Supreme Court ruled that Marcum and two others on the five-person board attempted to select maps that favored Republicans.
“I do not believe that we can trust someone who went against the Alaska Constitution twice as ruled by the Alaska Supreme Court,” said Rep. Andrew Gray (D-Anchorage).
Others noted her support for Dunleavy’s sharp budget cuts to the university system in 2019. Rep. Ashley Carrick (D-Fairbanks) objected to Marcum’s appointment due to her lack of overall support for the University of Alaska and cuts that would have reduced the UA system’s state budget contribution by 41%.
“Bethany Marcum supported vetoes of that size to the university and continues to advocate for draconian cuts across the system,” Carrick said. “To have a person with a background supporting cuts like this on our higher education speaks ill of what impacts this could have for higher education, workforce development and stopping outward migration and keeping young Alaskans here.”
Carrick noted her predecessor, Rep. Adam Wool, received thousands of emails resisting the cuts that were described as “a perceived sense that our community (Fairbanks) would die as a result of such cuts.”
Sen. Loki Tobin (D-Anchorage), chair of the Senate Education Committee, agreed.
“It is through my research that I’ve come to recognize that Ms. Marcum is neither a champion of our public education nor of our public university system,” Tobin said. “On several occasions, Ms. Marcum has voiced opposition to funding or supporting our public schools. We need advocates in that [regent role] to fight for our young people.”
Many Republicans voiced support for Marcum’s appointment.
Rep. Kevin McCabe (R-Big Lake) said Marcum is a fiscal conservative “who is smart, driven and hard-working and has devoted herself to public service no matter what the cost to her personally.”
McCabe added state statutes don’t require the Legislature “to hold anyone responsible to their policy positions or the opinion of their employer against them.”
Rep. Frank Tomaszewski (R-Fairbanks) and Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole) considered Marcum an honest appointment.
“I think it’s good for any organization to have a diversity of opinion,” Prax said. “A little skepticism never hurts a board ... it would strengthen the board of regents.”
Tomaszewski said he finds Marcum “honest and above reproach and we need to consider and emphasis the governor ... has fully vetted and considered Bethany Marcum’s qualifications for appointment.”
During committee interviews and considerations in March, Marcum had defended herself and asserted a difference between her positions on education and those of her employer.
Other objections
The Legislature confirmed all Dunleavy’s appointments, but several did not go without comment or objections.
Brett Huber was approved on a 34-26 vote for the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, but drew objection because of his role as Dunleavy’s campaign aide and staffer. Huber came under fire last year on allegations of wrongdoing for working with an outside campaign group associated with the Republican Governors Association. The complaints are part of a case being considered by the Alaska Public Offices Commission, which oversees election campaign matters.
Rep. Sara Hannan (D-Juneau) voiced concerns that Huber’s political career has been largely activist and said the oil and gas board was a wrong fit.
“This position is not to advise the governor. This position is to serve Alaska’s interests in oil and gas oversight,” Hanan said. “I don’t believe that Mr. Huber has the background to serve us well in that.”
Republicans defended the appointment, with Prax noting the role is a technical one designed to evaluate maximizing available resources.
“It takes knowledge of making decisions on that level, so I think he [Huber] has the aptitude to grasp what is needed to make those decisions,” Prax said.
Adam Crum, the state’s new Department of Revenue commissioner, following a 35-5 vote, received some stern opposition to his appointment due to his previous role as health and social services commissioner.
Hanan questioned his ability to lead any department in light of an ongoing backlog in food stamp applications.
“I cannot in good conscience support this commissioner moving to another job for the state of Alaska after leaving tens of thousands of Alaskans behind and hungry through the winter,” Hanan said.
Sen. Bert Stedman (R-Sitka), co-chair of Senate Finance Committee, countered that Crum successfully led the state through the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I think we can all look back over the last several year and realize that the Covid issue hit the state and the country by storm and by surprise. I think Mr. Crum did a good job dealing with that,” Stedman said. “While his background might not be the strongest to lead the revenue department, he enjoys strong staff support and doesn’t make decisions in a vacuum.
“That’s about all we could ask of a good commissioner,” Stedman said.
Commissioners approved
The Legislature confirmed all of Dunleavy’s commissioner nominees, including Crum.
Heidi Hedberg will lead the Department of Health, Jen Winkelman will head Department of Corrections, and Kim Kovol will lead the Department of Family and Community Services.
“These dedicated Alaskans will serve our state with pride,” Dunleavy said in a Tuesday news release. “I have enjoyed working alongside each of them, and I know they will continue to prioritize helping Alaskans and doing what is best for our great state.”