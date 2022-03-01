The Alaska Legislature is calling for an end to Russia’s eight-year embargo on American seafood imports.
Under a resolution that unanimously passed the Senate, the Legislature is asking the Biden administration to seek an end to Russia’s ban on seafood imports from the U.S. The resolution is now under consideration in the House.
Russia has blocked sales of American seafood exports since 2014, which ended Alaska’s access to the Russian domestic seafood market. Russia’s purchases of Alaska seafood totaled more than $61 million in 2013, the last year of sales before the ban took effect.
The resolution notes that certain Alaska seafood products, such as salmon roe, had a strong market with Russian consumers that sellers have had challenges finding elsewhere.
Russia imposed the ban on U.S. seafood, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russia after it invaded Crimea.
The Alaska Legislature is calling on President Joe Biden to “seek and secure an end to the embargo” to fully restore Russian access to American seafood, including in Alaska.
The resolution states that Alaska’s lack of access to Russia’s domestic seafood market “imposes significant and ongoing costs on the state’s seafood economy.”
The resolution notes that Russian seafood flows to U.S. markets and is experiencing significant growth.
Alaska’s delegation in Congress is proposing a law to ban Russian seafood imports in response to the American seafood ban and over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The resolution will be forwarded to Biden as well as to Alaska’s members of Congress, after adoption by both chambers of the Legislature.
Resolutions are not laws. They are non-binding statements and opinions expressed by the Legislature to highlight and call attention to issues relevant to Alaska, its economy and residents.
House Speaker Louise Stutes sent the measure to the Rules Committee with no discussion by lawmakers.
Rep. David Nelson of Anchorage later called for a moment of silence over the Ukraine invasion. After lawmakers paused for silence, there was no further discussion on the topic.