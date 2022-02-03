A Republican lawmaker from Fairbanks is in quarantine today after testing positive for Covid-19, with contact tracing underway for legislators and staff members.
Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks said he is experiencing mild symptoms and able to resume committee duties through video conferencing.
“I am feeling fine. I tested positive for Covid on Tuesday morning of this week, and although I am in quarantine through the weekend, I have been able to Zoom into all the scheduled Finance Committee meetings,” LeBon said in an email to the News-Miner.
LeBon said he believes his minor symptoms are the result of having been vaccinated against the coronavirus and later receiving a booster shot.
“I am anxious to put all this behind me and return to work in the Capitol building, as hanging out in my apartment is quickly getting old!” Le Bon said Wednesday.
A House session was canceled after LeBon's positive diagnosis, as leadership reached out to lawmakers and staff with whom LeBon had contact. The House is scheduled to reconvene Friday.
Joe Plesha, communications director for the Coalition House Majority, said early Wednesday afternoon there are more cases among Alaska lawmakers.
"Due to HIPAA reasons, I can’t say explicitly, but more than one House member has tested positive this week. To my knowledge, contact tracing is still ongoing," Plesha said.
The policy of the Alaska Legislature is to routinely test lawmakers and staff entering the Capitol complex.
Rep. Sara Rasmussen, an Anchorage Republican, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday but has not been to the Capitol this week, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, other Interior lawmakers said that they are attending committee meetings and conducting business as usual.
"I am fully vaccinated with a booster shot," said Rep. Steve Thompson, a Fairbanks Republican. "Tested many times, all negative. I'm looking forward to getting our work done."
“Covid hasn't really affected me,” Democratic Rep. Adam Wool of Fairbanks said. “I haven't had Covid yet, nor have I had to cancel any meetings because of it.”
Wool noted that some lawmakers are choosing to video conference from a remote location rather than to attend committee hearings in person. “But it hasn't really slowed us down,” he said.
Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican, offered a similar response. “The virus itself has not affected my work thus far. I am not overly concerned,” he said.
Prax said he is careful to maintain physical distance when interacting with lawmakers and staff at the Capitol.
He wears a face mask when the House meets and in committee meetings, as required under the Legislature’s Covid policies. But Prax emphasized that he does not support the mandate for face coverings, which he said divides lawmakers.
“That the decision to require facial coverings was made without reaching out to listen to alternate perspectives has once again set this legislative session off to an unnecessarily acrimonious start that will take considerable effort overcome,” Prax said.
Prax, who is unvaccinated, described Covid-19 vaccine campaigns as politically driven and public health leaders as dismissive of anyone who questions the shot.
“Therefore, I’ve decided to accept the risks posed by the virus itself over the risks associated with vaccines which are still in ‘experimental’ status according to established FDA and industry practice,” Prax said Wednesday in an email to the News-Miner.
Republican Rep. Mike Cronk said he is not worried about Covid transmission, after the positive diagnosis this week of a fellow lawmaker.
“I’m not quarantined, I have no symptoms and if I do, I’ll be responsible to not be around people,” Cronk said.
The virus has been present since 2019, and many people have been exposed to it, Cronk noted. He said that a constant focus on Covid health issues does have an impact on the Legislature.
“We are here to work for the people of Alaska,” Cronk said. “We can do our work with the presence of Covid, but the constant distractions of things other than our work for Alaska, is not only frustrating but not fair to Alaskans.”
