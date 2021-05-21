Urban Rahoi, a legendary Fairbanks pilot and homesteader, died on May 20 at 102 years old. The longtime Alaskan will be remembered for his humor and determination as well as his accomplishments as a pilot during World War II and in Fairbanks.
“He was a great guy,” said longtime friend Craig Compeau. Compeau first met Rahoi as a teenager, and the two became close about a decade ago. Rahoi, as Compeau described him, was “a fixture all over town.” He was recognized for his businesses, including Lakeview Trailer Court in South Cushman and his hunting lodge, as well as for his strong anti-big government beliefs. And, riding a 1965 Polaris Mustang, Rahoi was frequently a fierce competitor in the Tired Iron, a vintage snowmachine race. “He just screams Alaskan,” said Compeau.
Rahoi was also known for his sense of humor. “He was just a guy everybody felt good around,” Compeau said. But paired with Rahoi’s humor was a strong will and determination. Rahoi never gave up; two words his vocabulary lacked were “can’t” and “impossible.” “Nothing overwhelmed him, he took everything in stride and did whatever he needed to do,” said Samantha Castle Kirstein, a fellow guide and another longtime friend of Rahoi’s. Rahoi’s determination was apparent in his attitude toward life itself. “He had an unbelievable will to live,” Compeau said.
Rahoi was born in Michigan, on Jan. 7, 1919. His love for airplanes began at an early age, and he flew solo for the first time at age 15. Rahoi joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 and flew B-17 bombers overseas during World War II.
In 1947, he moved to Alaska to work as a bush pilot. He and his wife of 70 years, Vienna (who died in 2010), homesteaded on the Tanana River. Rahoi built a hunting lodge near Ptarmigan Lake, in what would become Wrangell St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Rahoi was a well-known big game guide, and had the distinction of holding the first Alaska guiding license. “He was an amazing pilot and an amazing guide,” Kirstein said.
Rahoi was extremely proud of the Ptarmigan Lake Lodge and the experience it provided. Compeau said Rahoi wasn’t about trophy hunting, but instead about witnessing the change in people as they spent time at the lodge. He kept the guest book filled with memories beside his bed.
According to Kirstein, Rahoi was “the go-to guy” for advice about everything from sheep hunting, to political processes, to flying. He was outspoken, and when he spoke, you listened, Kirstein said. Rahoi, she added, “was just the kind of Alaskan I always admired.”
His determination was also apparent in his desire to keep flying. Rahoi flew for over 80 years — into his 90s — and recorded 20,000 hours of flight time. According to Compeau (who verified with the Guinness Book of World Records) Rahoi was the oldest living pilot ever.
In 2015, Rahoi was able to fly over the Capitol building in Washington D.C. in a B-17. However, he was extremely disappointed that he was not able to pilot the plane himself. When asked when he would stop flying, he responded that he would continue until he could no longer load fuel into his plane. Rahoi suffered a stroke in 2016, which forced him to slow down and ultimately stop flying.
Rahoi’s friends take solace in that he lived a long, full life. According to Compeau, Rahoi had no regrets, and often said if he could, he would do everything again in exactly the same way. Kirstein echoed this sentiment, adding, “he lived such a wonderful life, and he lived every day of his life fully.”
Rahoi and his friends celebrated his long life in early January, with a socially distanced party in commemoration of his 102nd birthday. He spent his last days in the Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home; he was not allowed out, and visitors were not allowed in. Therefore, Rahoi’s friends arranged a flyover of a DC-6 — a vintage aircraft similar to those Rahoi flew during World War II. “He just loved being in the air, and I guess that’s where he is now,” Compeau said.
