A cow moose shot on the outskirts of Fairbanks over the weekend left behind a distraught calf, which concerned residents. While a traumatic incident for both the calf and residents, the young moose will most likely survive, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Tony Hollis. The kill, which was legal, shed light on antlerless moose hunts, the goal of which is to control the moose population around Fairbanks.
The harvest took place around 10 a.m. Sunday. Kristen Lamb, who owns the property where the moose was shot, said her tenants sent her a photo of two moose in their yard. Lamb lives directly behind the tenants. Ten minutes later, she said, a hunter shot the cow moose using a bow and arrow.
Lamb, as well as several other residents, were upset by the incident.
“I was just really shocked because I didn’t know that there was any hunt that allowed hunters to kill cows with calves,” said Lamb. Lamb said that most hunters she talked to said they would not shoot a cow if it had a calf.
For one, community member Angie Fitch said she is not against hunting but said believes it is unethical to kill a moose with a calf.
Similarly, Kathy Lenniger, who lives about a mile from where the cow was killed, was appalled by the incident.
“It’s just heartbreaking, it’s cruel,” she said. Lenniger is staunchly against the antler-free hunt. “We should be better than that,” she said.
After the cow was killed, the calf was “clearly under duress.” According to Lamb, it has been lingering on her property and even climbed up onto her porch. Lenniger is skeptical that the calf will live, as it appeared confused. “It’s a death sentence,” Lenniger said.
Based on its age, however, Hollis believes that the calf should survive.
Lamb, though, is now concerned that the young moose will become a nuisance. This is ironic because the point of the antlerless hunt is to prevent negative interactions between moose and people.
Alaska State Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel explained that it was legal for the hunter to harvest the cow even though it had a calf. This is because the animal was killed in the antlerless hunt (the only active moose hunt in the Fairbanks Management Area), which has looser regulations in regard to animals with young.
“While some hunts regulate that cow moose with calves may not be harvested, this hunt does not have those requirements,” McDaniel said.
According to Hollis, the antlerless hunt was created specifically to lower the number of moose around Fairbanks in order to reduce the number of issues between moose and people. This hunt is open to cows with calves because, Hollis said, the majority of cow moose around Fairbanks have calves since there are few predators. Therefore, if hunters could not harvest cows with calves, the hunt would not be effective.
“It’s what we need to do to keep the moose population down,” Hollis said.
Lamb recognizes that the kill was legal and acknowledges the reasoning behind it but still believes the animal control tactic should be examined.
“When you leave stranded calves without mothers, that doesn’t seem like a good solution,” Lamb said, adding that “I just think that something has to change.” For example, there should be a place to contact to deal with the orphaned calf.
Lenniger, too, said that Fairbanksans should “all get together” to brainstorm alternatives to the antler-free hunt. Finding an alternate solution starts with a conversation, Lamb and Lenniger agreed. This has already begun on social media. Lamb posted about the incident on Facebook, and the post received widespread attention. According to Lamb, the vast majority of commenters were shocked that the hunt — and the killing of a cow with a calf — was allowed.
“There’s gotta be a better method,” she said.
Fitch echoed this sentiment. “There are preemptive things we could be doing,” she said. For example, according to Fitch, other areas of the state plow the sides of the roads so that moose can easily get out of the road.
For his part, Hollis said that the situation that occurred with the moose calf earlier this week is unusual. “We don’t get many calls like that,” he explained.
Although incidents such as Sunday’s are rare, young wildlife without a parent — whether this be because they are abandoned or orphaned — are not unheard of.
When people find abandoned or orphaned wildlife, they should call ADF&G, Hollis said. People should not approach the animal and definitely should not touch it or attempt to transport it to ADF&G.
“That usually doesn’t end well for the animal,” Hollis said.
Instead, ADF&G will respond and determine what to do about the animal. They will often contact zoos or research centers to see if any will take the animal. Euthanasia is sometimes the only option, but Hollis said they try to avoid this if possible.
In the fall time, however, most young animals should be able to survive on their own. Moose calves, for example, are born in May and should be independent by September. In these cases ADF&G takes no action, which is the plan for this young moose.
“The calf will most likely survive in town,” Hollis said.
The number for the Fairbanks ADF&G office is -907-459-7200.