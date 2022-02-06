An economic development plan for the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the Interior region is being developed for the next five years.
The project group is hoping to draw more involvement and feedback from public and private sector stakeholders, according to Shelley Wade with Agnew:Beck.
One way the project group hopes to gather more input will be through the Interior Alaska Economic Summit, scheduled for Feb. 22-23 at the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center. The summit “will bring regional community, business, and industry leaders together to collaborate on economic opportunities,” according to Wade.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) is a five-year economic development planning document designed to include public, private and nonprofit sectors to help the Interior grow economically. The last update, developed in 2016, expired last year.
Wade and a small group presented some highlights to the Fairbanks City Council during a work session earlier this week.
The CEDS will incorporate information from a variety of other sources, including the city of Fairbanks comprehensive plan, to drive long-term sustainability, Wade said.
“This plan really is about economic resilience … even behind a five year plan,” Wade said.
Agnew:Beck is the consultant group hired to update the plan, something it continues to do over the next few months. The plan is sponsored by the Fairbanks North Star Borough, with its economic development commission serving as a steering committee.
Workforce concerns
Fairbanks City Councilmember Lonny Marney asked how the plan could address workforce concerns when “the number one problem is no one in town wants to work.”
Wade said the best way to address the concern was to look at why people don’t want to work. A conversation held during an Explore Fairbanks event highlighted some concerns.
“We have heard that a living wage component is critical and how to balance that with the expenses of transportation to and from the job location and childcare,” Wade said.
Wade defined living wage as something more “than living paycheck to paycheck.”
Wade added the conversation’s consensus includes the need “to shift the dynamic of how we do business and attract workers, especially younger ones.”
“The pandemic and how we now work has really shifted how we recruit young people, how we educate and talk to them about entering school and vocational training programs earlier,” Wade said.
Wade said more information on the economic development plan can be found online at https://fnsbceds.com.
Gathering data
Wade said the CEDS document will incorporate data from both industry clusters that drive the borough and Interior economy, such as energy, mining, healthcare and tourism, as well as community influencers such as transportation, communications, business development and housing.
“The 2016 CEDS was not ideal,” said Brittany Smart, a borough project manager. “It was a technical update that relied heavily on outdated data, so there was a significant lack of buy-in from everyone.”
Smart said the most recent update hopes to pull involvement into the borough’s economic development commission.
Economic impact
Wade said another goal the CEDS document hopes to include is a suite of important projects planned over the next five years.
“We’re actually going through the process of looking at what the economic impact of those projects and what the dollars and types of jobs will come to the community as a result of these jobs,” Wade said.
An example, Wade said, includes the eventual redevelopment of the Polaris Center site after the long-empty building is demolished.
Agnew:Beck and Northern Economics published an analysis in November for the borough on the overall impact. Demolition and remediation alone is projected to generate $15.5 million in economic activity, including $6.4 million in “total labor income” while creating 90 direct and indirect jobs.
The CEDS update will include data related to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on local businesses and residents, something Wade said can’t be ignored.
The CEDS document will incorporate some 2026 economic targets, compared against 2019 baseline data from before the pandemic.
The goals include boosting leisure and hospitality jobs by 5% from 5,991 jobs in 2019 to 6,290 in 2026 and increase overall wages from $143 million to $150 million. According to a visitor industry data sheet, the tourism sector was hit hard during the pandemic.
Another target includes increasing visitor spending to $74 million and increasing the number of passengers going through Fairbanks International Airport.