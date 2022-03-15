Bedbug is usually leading a team of huskies on the Iditarod Trail about this time every March, but not this year.
She has a new job now, going from sled dog to therapy dog.
Longtime Companions Inc. Fairbanks volunteer Sarah McConnell, a retired social worker, is helping Bedbug find new purpose during both of their retirements. It’s a perfect collaboration.
Bedbug grew up in Dew Claw Kennel, operated by Dan Kaduce and Jodi Bailey. When McConnell’s former dog died, the longtime friends knew McConnell’s home would be the perfect place for the dog they have come to cherish.
Bedbug, affectionately known as “Bug,” is 10 years old.
“I care for that dog,” said Dan Kaduci, who said Bug is now in the perfect retirement “home.”
Dew Claw Kennel develops retirement plans for their sled dogs when they get too old to run competitively.
“We like to find places where they can be more of a one- or two- or three-dog household, where they get a lot more one-on-one contact,” Kaduci said. “When they’re running in the team, they are always part of a team. Leaving them left behind once they’ve done all that work for you doesn’t seem quite as nice.”
Bug was an exceptional leader, he said.
“Bug was a super gifted athlete and the main lead dog of the kennel,” Kaduci said. “She’s a dog that could do any run, at any speed, in pretty much any conditions. When you stop, she’s just standing there like nothing happened. She’s not breathing hard, not going crazy. Just like, that was no big deal. Because of that, her athletic ability and demeanor, she is the matriarch of our current team.”
Her legacy is the Dew Claw Kennel team that is racing to Nome in 2022. She is the mother or grandmother of all of those dogs. Her new job is a little different.
“She’s all about quality of life now,” McConnell said. She and Bug are volunteers with Companions Inc. The all-volunteer group provides therapy dogs at places like Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Denali Center, the Fairbanks Pioneer Home, even students in the midst of stressful finals at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Bug passed the canine citizenship test easily, McConnell said. It’s a national training program that helps dogs master basic skills that instill good manners in and out of the home. All Companion Inc. therapy dogs must pass the course.
“It’s a testament to both the socialization as well as the training that Dan and Jodi do,” she said
Bug is McConnell’s third dog that she has integrated into the Companions Inc. program, something she strongly supports.
“Dogs are able to connect in a therapeutic sense with people on a whole different level,” she said. “I’ve seen it written that all dogs are therapy dogs, some just work undercover. I believe that.”
Animals help in ways humans cannot, she added, saying she has seen it many times. Dogs seem to know who needs them.
“They have a sixth sense for who needs comforting or cuddling,” she said.
More than once, McConnell said, she has directed her dog to a particular person only to the have the dog divert to someone else. Sometimes it’s a staff member or a family member. Every time, it becomes clear that the person the dog chose needed that special Companion Inc. moment.
Bug has been getting the hang of being a Companion Inc. member since August 2021. One of her first encounters was with a family that included three active little boys.
“I wasn’t sure how Bug was going to handle all that activity,” McConnell said. “She let the 3 year old walk her around. She was just so well behaved, so calm, I knew then that, oh yeah, she’s gonna be great.”
Different dogs need different things when they retire, McConnell said.
“Bug needs good conversation,” she said. “Sometimes I just talk with her. I say, ‘I think it is remarkable that you were brave and courageous enough to lead a whole team 1,000 miles. I wish you could talk and tell me about it.’”
Even though Bug can’t talk, she makes it clear she is supremely happy to sleep in the house and not outside in a dog house.
Her former owners at Dew Claw Kennel stay in close touch, so they know Bug is adjusting well to retirement.
While most of her family is currently racing the Iditarod Trail, Bug might run into another family member while volunteering at her job with Companions Inc. Her sister, Cricket, also retired from racing, is a therapy dog as well. She volunteers with owner Daisy Huang.