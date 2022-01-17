Masking in public spaces at the Capitol complex stays in effect as lawmakers convene this week for the 2022 regular session.
The Legislative Council met Monday morning to review Covid-19 health policies at the Capitol complex. A motion to make mask-wearing optional failed on a vote of 10-3.
"I am not a big fan of masks. But we must take mitigation efforts. With this new Omicron coming around, it has shown to be very contagious," said House Majority Leader Chris Tuck, an Anchorage Democrat.
The council also agreed to keep requiring regular Covid-19 testing for lawmakers and their staff to access the Capitol complex.
"This is the wrong time to make changes, when you see what is going on in the nation. Alaska always is at the tail end. We may not have reached the high point," said Republican Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak. "Maybe later, if things change. But not now."
Republican Sen. Bert Stedman of Sitka agreed. "It's a little too early to relax our standards," Steadman said. "Sometimes you have to put your big boy pants on and deal with these issues. I am inclined to leave the current status in play."
The Legislative Council voted to continue what is known as cycle testing as the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations spike in Alaska. Lawmakers and their staff must be tested at least every four days to maintain access to Capitol buildings.
Lawmakers who favor the mandates say they are necessary to ensure that everyone stays well, so the Legislature can continue to meet in person and conduct business.
There was a motion by Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold of Eagle River to make the testing optional, but it failed on a vote of 9-4. The Legislative Council also voted to extend the contract of the company that is conducting on-site Covid tests.
In addition, visitors, lawmakers and their staff are being asked to self-screen for symptoms prior to entering legislative facilities.
Anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other Covid-related symptoms are advised to stay home. Lawmakers or staff who show symptoms may be asked to leave until the symptoms go away.
Mask wearing in public spaces remains mandatory, but it will continue to be optional in individual legislators’ offices. When support staff enter, people are required to put on their masks.