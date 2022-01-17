Lawmakers investigating the firing of the Alaska Permanent Fund’s chief focused Monday on repeat efforts by the corporation to model a one-time ad-hoc draw of $3 billion that was the same amount Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed to cover state costs.
Craig Richards, who chairs the board of trustees, told the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee that a trustee made the request for the modeling of an overdraw, which would show the impact on the $80 billion fund.
“One of the trustees had a conversation. It did not flag anything as weird,” Richards told lawmakers.
Angela Rodell, the fund’s former director, claims that she was terminated from her post for opposing Dunleavy’s support for the withdrawal. The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee opened an investigation into her abrupt dismissal.
Rodell oversaw the investment fund’s growth from $52 billion to $81 billion in six years. The investment fund pays for two-thirds of state services and delivers an annual dividend to Alaskans.
Sen. Bert Stedman of Sitka noted that the Alaska Permanent Fund has a global reputation for its management and value. “We should all be proud of that,” Stedman said. “Other funds have not had that long-term viability when they moved off the rules-based system” to allow for draws above established policies.
Legislators questioned Richards about who authorized the release of Rodell’s employment records to the media.
They also asked why one trustee said they believed their employment would be in jeopardy with the governor if they did not vote to terminate Rodell. The board of trustees voted 5-1 last month to fire Rodell.
“I don’t know anything about all that, right?” said Richards. “I will say this, and I mean it from my heart. We are fiduciaries. We make decisions on the best interests of the fund.”
Richards told lawmakers that the allegation by Rodell that her termination was political retribution for opposing the one-time $3 billion draw “makes no sense.”
“The director follows the policy the board puts in place. If the board wanted to come out with an ad hoc draw, Angela Rodell has nothing to do with that,” Richards said.
Lawmakers told Richards that they were trying to understand the reasoning for Rodell’s dismissal after she led the fund through record growth, received positive evaluations and was rewarded with a 5% raise in 2021.
Richards said there was a history of tension between the board of trustees and Rodell, but he declined to give details. “I don’t know what to tell you. There were performance issues. We made a change and here we are,” Richards said.
Sen. Natasha von Imhof expressed concern about the inability of Richards to provide answers. She said that any significant concerns trustees had about her performance is not reflected in her employment records.
Richards said that the concerns were deliberately not written down and that Rodell was an at-will employee trustees had the authority to fire. Richards told the committee that he felt the hearing was politicizing the Alaska Permanent Fund, and that the board would like to move on from its decision.
“I want to point out that this committee has the responsibility of oversight” of the Permanent Fund Corp., said Rep. Chris Tuck, the House Majority Leader. “When you have record returns and you are outperforming every expectation out there, it is only appropriate we ask these questions and get these facts clarified.”
“We are trying to do our best to make sure this is not political,” said von Imhof, who chairs the committee. “Right now the questions I am hearing from board members are fact-checking and responding to comments you made because there are ambiguities here.”
After three hours of testimony, von Imhof ended the hearing and said members would need to schedule a follow-up meeting to finish the questions.