Firing Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. chief Angela Rodell is like trading Michael Jordan after winning six NBA championships, Sen. Click Bishop told the News-Miner Saturday.
“I’m stunned. I want to see the board of trustees’ reasoning for terminating her,” said Bishop, a Fairbanks Republican. “She’s racked up a winning record while at the Permanent Fund Corp. Why change?”
Other lawmakers are asking the same question.
At issue is the abrupt dismissal last week of Rodell, chief executive officer at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. (APFC), who led the sovereign wealth fund to record growth.
Under Rodell’s leadership since 2015, the Permanent Fund grew by more than 60%, consistently beating board-mandated benchmarks. Earnings from the Alaska Permanent Fund pay for many state government services and deliver an annual dividend check to Alaskans.
Bishop and other lawmakers say they want an explanation for her dismissal. “I support holding a legislative budget and audit hearing on this,” Bishop said. “We need a straight answer.”
The joint House-Senate Legislative Budget and Audit Committee plans an investigative hearing in January into Rodell’s termination.
“This is a fact-finding mission,” said Republican Sen. Natasha Von Imhof, who chairs the joint committee. “Rumors are swirling, and no one is talking. Alaskans should be given answers. We are curious about the factors that led to her dismissal, given the tremendous performance of the fund.”
Von Imhof said her goal is to have the six-member board of trustees testify before the joint committee. Von Imhof plans to check with other lawmakers on the committee next week about scheduling a January hearing.
“I would like to add an agenda item that basically invites the Permanent Fund trustees to Juneau to discuss the factors that led to the dismissal of the CEO,” she said.
LeBon: ‘Blindsided by the firing’
Rep. Bart LeBon, a Fairbanks Republican, voiced his support for looking into Rodell’s dismissal. “I look forward to learning more about this firing as the current flow of information from the APFC Board is completely inadequate, in my view,” LeBon said.
The board of trustees announced Rodell’s dismissal last week in a prepared statement posted to the APFC website, under the title: “APFC’s Board of Trustees Seeks New Executive Director.”
The announcement followed a closed-door meeting related to Rodell’s annual performance review.
The board had been holding its quarterly meeting in Anchorage, when it voted 5-1 to fire her. No reason was given for the sudden dismissal. The six-member board oversees Alaska’s multi-billion dollar investment fund.
“I felt blindsided by the firing of Ms. Rodell,” LeBon said. “Her firing reeks of political bias and cannot be justified in any reasonable way if the decision is based on actual job performance.”
LeBon described Rodell’s job performance as excellent. He said her track record is reflected in the financial success of the Alaska Permanent Fund, which grew from $51 billion to $80 billion during her tenure.
Lawmakers express ‘grave concern’
After Rodell’s dismissal, the leaders of the House and Senate Rules Committee sent a letter to the board of trustees chairman, asking for an explanation.
Republican Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak and Rep. Bryce Edgmon, an Independent from Dillingham, expressed “grave concern over the sudden and inexplicable termination of Angela Rodell.”
They described Rodell’s performance as exemplary and wrote that she worked to “shield the fund from outside political interference.”
Board trustees are gubernatorial appointments. The five trustees who voted to oust Rodell are attorney Craig Richards, board chair; Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney, vice chair; former state lawmaker Steve Rieger; Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige; and Ethan Schutt, vice president of Bristol Bay Native Corp.
The single vote against dismissing Rodell was from Bill Moran, president of Bancorp. Appointed by former Gov. Bill Walker in 2018, Moran is finishing out a four-year term.
In response to a News-Miner request for comment, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office said that the governor has no involvement in staffing decisions by the APFC board. “The Alaska Constitution and state statutes give management of the APFC to the trustees,” Dunleavy’s office said.
In an interview Saturday with the News-Miner, Von Imhoff said that managing the fund needs to stay “apolitical.”
“It is important that we exhibit prudent investment practices with the Permanent Fund and that we don’t exceed the 5% annual draw,” she said. “This protects the fund over the long term.”
APFC mission: ‘Integrity, stewardship’
Rodell’s name has been wiped from the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. website page identifying leadership staff.
Valerie Mertz, certified public accountant and the corporation’s chief financial officer, is now listed as acting executive director. She will serve in that role until a replacement for Rodell is hired, according to the board.
Rodell has not spoken publicly about the termination. However, her views on leadership and managing the fund are reflected in articles that remain on the APFC website.
In a September article titled “Women in Finance,” Rodell and other female financial managers discussed their leadership styles.
The article states in part: “We make a conscious effort to build teams that bring multiple views, experiences, and ideas while instilling our corporate values of integrity, stewardship, and passion.”