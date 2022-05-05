Legislation to suspend the motor fuels tax until mid-2023 is getting a mixed response from Interior lawmakers.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gasoline prices have spiked in Alaska and across the U.S. The Senate next will hear the bill, which overwhelmingly passed the House Wednesday on a vote of 36-2.
Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat, expressed skepticism on whether the legislation will lower gasoline prices at the pump.
“The suspension on gas probably will not make a difference that much,” Kawasaki said. “When gas stations realize there is a tax holiday, they could just raise the price at the pump.”
Kawasaki said former Gov. Sarah Palin tried the same gas suspension in 2008.
“It worked for a day and then prices were just raised the next day, leaving the state DOT with less revenues to maintain and fix roads,” Kawasaki said.
With the state projecting a huge surplus, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has urged lawmakers to suspend tax collection on motor fuels as consumers face higher costs due to inflation.
Rep. Bart LeBon, a Fairbanks Republican, voted in favor of the House measure Wednesday.
House Bill 104, amended before final passage, suspends the eight-cent per gallon tax on gasoline at the pump for motorists through June 30, 2023.
“I supported the one-year suspension of the .08 cents per gallon tax due to the rapid increase in fuel prices that has taken place over the past several months,” LeBon said in an email to the News-Miner.
He added that it remains to be seen whether prices will drop for consumers.
“I just hope the tax suspension finds it way down the pricing model to the consumer level, as that is its intended benefit,” LeBon said.
Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican, also supported the measure.
“The surplus revenue flowing into the state from the increase in oil prices motived the amendment that suspended the fuel tax,” Prax said.
The Dunleavy administration is projecting a multi-billion-dollar surplus in 2022 and 2023 due to higher royalties for oil production on the North Slope.
Prax also noted that the tax break is temporary with an expiration date.
“It will only suspend the tax at the pump for one year. The tax will then be reinstated,” he said.