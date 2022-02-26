Bills to increase per student spending for the first time in six years and make adjustments for inflation are advancing in the Alaska Legislature.
At issue is the base student allocation for Alaska’s public school students. The base student allocation is set at $5,930 per student, an amount that has not changed since fiscal year 2017.
Under a bill introduced by Rep. Andi Story, D-Juneau, and co-sponsored by Rep. Grier Hopkins (D-Fairbanks), the amount would increase to $6,153 in fiscal year 2023, which is the upcoming school year.
That amount would rise to $6,208 in fiscal year 2024, based on an average of the previous three years of inflation. “Fixed costs that districts have no control over, like heat, electricity, and insurance, have grown with inflation in that time period,” Story told the News-Miner.
A second House bill would provide automatic adjustments to school funding based on inflation and tied to the consumer price index. The inflation-proofing bill would take effect beginning in fiscal year 2025.
The inflation adjustment would be calculated from a three-year average to allow for variations and fluctuations, said Story, the bill’s sponsor. Hopkins is a co-sponsor.
The lawmakers are warning there will be more teacher layoffs, program cuts and larger class sizes without adoption of the bills.
Both bills passed from the House Education Committee Friday to the House Finance Committee for further review.
Crowded classrooms a concern
Crowded classrooms and the student-teacher ratio are a concern among families in Alaska.
Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm told lawmakers last fall that the low number of teachers and counselors per student in Alaska compared to other states concerns Air Force families moving to Alaska. Krumm also cited the housing shortage in greater Fairbanks as a problem for military members planning to bring their families to the state.
Krumm asked lawmakers for help in finding solutions.
“If military families are seeing cuts to basketball and to music programs and to the number of school counselors, they are not going to want to bring their families here. And that is a huge problem,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins is proposing a one-time $50 million increase to the base student allocation for fiscal 2023. The dollars would result in a $195 increase per student in Alaska, bringing the total to $6,125 per student.
Hopkins offered the increase as an amendment to the state budget for next fiscal year. “It is incredibly important to get education funding on the table and set into statute,” Hopkins said.
If the bills for a permanent formula change are not adopted, Hopkins said his legislation provides back-up funding for next fiscal year. If the permanent funding bills pass, he will drop his legislation.
“We have heard from many school districts, educators and parents about the need for adequate funding, especially as everyday costs are skyrocketing,” Hopkins said.
He noted that the lack of funding has led to sweeping cuts in school-based programs, from competitive sports to vocational education. “We can and must do better,” Hopkins said.
Added Story: “School districts are having to make hard choices to cut services for children like teachers, classroom aides, career tech classes and student activities to keep up with the rising costs of fixed expenses. When state support to education remains flat, students, their families, and communities are the ones who lose out.”