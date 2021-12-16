Calling the Permanent Fund chief’s firing “a great concern to the state,” Sen. Bert Stedman and other members of the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee pledged Wednesday to hold a hearing on her removal.
“The dismissal was abrupt, without explanation and without a clear, planned and professional leadership transition,” said Sen. Natasha von Imhof, the committee chair. She added that “Alaskans need better answers.”
Von Imhof, Stedman and other committee members agreed to ask the board of trustees to explain why they dismissed chief executive officer Angela Rodell, who led the fund through six years of record growth.
The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee has oversight of the Permanent Fund Corp. and other agencies that contribute to the fiscal and financial improvement of the state.
“My understanding is that the Permanent Fund has hit its targets and maybe for the first time their 20-year target, so their performance has been stellar,” Stedman said. “It appears from past review of the Permanent Fund that that entity is firing on all cylinders and doing very well.
“Normally, when there are issues within a department we hear grumblings ... I have not had any concerns brought to my attention at the Permanent Fund for years and years," Stedman said.
At issue is the abrupt termination of Rodell by the board of trustees, which voted 5-1 last week to fire her. The board has provided no reason for the sudden dismissal.
Under Rodell’s leadership, the Permanent Fund grew by more than 60% since 2015, consistently beating benchmarks. While the stock market has buoyed investments overall, the Permanent Fund topped the growth of similar funds.
“What makes the Alaska Permanent Fund exceptional is that it has exceeded the returns of its peers,” Von Imhoff told fellow lawmakers.
Describing the Permanent Fund as Alaska’s greatest legacy and nest egg, Von Imhoff noted that the earnings from the investment fund represent 65% of state revenues. “One of the fundamental elements that the creators explicitly stressed was the importance that the fund remain free from political interference because of its critical role in Alaska,” she said.
Von Imhoff said the committee wants to make sure the board is living up to the standards that the Permanent Fund Corp. set for itself. “This committee needs assurance that the financial integrity of the fund and how it is managed has not been and will not be compromised,” she said.
The committee’s questions include: What are the established processes for evaluating, disciplining and terminating employees, and were those processes followed with Rodell? Were there identified deficiencies in Rodell’s job performance that she had failed to remedy? And, did the board seek advice from legal counsel prior to removing her?
Stedman said he would like to have a better understanding of the Permanent Fund Corp.’s mission, which has appeared to have drifted over the years to more speculative investments. He said he also wants to know more about the board's structure, how the chair is selected and the board’s duties, including how they have changed.
Rep. Chris Tuck, vice chair of the committee, noted that the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. as a workplace has been highlighted by employees and by similar organizations. Rodell "has been receiving awards from her professional peers outside of the state of Alaska,” Tuck said. “Employees there have a happy, successful workplace. The fund’s performance has been doing so well. So what is up? It's important for us to know.”
He said that Rodell has shown professionalism in every capacity she served. “This is a nonpolitical corporation, and the success is due to no politics involved. It would be irresponsible for this committee not to look into it any further,” he said.
Rodell was chief executive officer of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. since 2015 until her dismissal last week. She previously served on the corporation’s board of trustees as a cabinet member.
She was the Revenue Department commissioner under former Gov. Sean Parnell and the former state treasurer. Rodell also served on the Alaska Retirement Management Board, the Alaska State Bond Committee and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority. Her background includes serving as a financial adviser for more than nine states, including Alaska.
Senate President Peter Micciche, another committee member, described the Permanent Fund as a “founding father's level genius asset. The objective was to keep folks from squandering royalty wealth to save, invest and let it grow for all Alaskans,” Micciche said.
“I am concerned about a Permanent Fund, which was previously functionally isolated from politics, seems to be subject to just that," Micciche said. "I am very concerned about the lack of warning that there was a developing issue [and that] someone with her level of performance can be out the door in one day.”