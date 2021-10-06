A fourth special session called to address fiscal policy shifted to speeches by two Republican lawmakers warning that Covid vaccine mandates threaten individual rights.
“Madam Speaker, we are dealing not just with a medical crisis in this country. It has been and will continue to be in my mind a political crisis,” Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla said Monday on the House floor.
Eastman and Rep. Ben Carpenter of Nikiski delivered speeches that alleged government overreach and called for protecting “medical freedom.”
Carpenter urged lawmakers to pass a patient bill of rights.
“Companies are mandating vaccinations. There needs to be an amendment that calls for a patient’s bill of rights so we can codify an individual’s rights on whether to get vaccinated,” Carpenter said.
The pair of speeches dominated the first day of a House special session called by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to address taxes, state spending limits and the governor’s plan for a bigger Permanent Fund dividend this year.
Eastman said Tuesday that he and Carpenter did not talk in advance or coordinate the timing. “I assume he has gotten as much feedback as I have in my district from constituents,” Eastman said.
The two lawmakers castigated shot requirements, questioned vaccine efficacy, and labeled Covid health measures “group think.”
Eastman claimed in his speech that Covid infections in Great Britain are higher among vaccinated people. Eastman said on the House floor he learned about it from alternative media sources.
He blamed the U.S. government and multinational drug companies for denying Americans access to alternative therapies. Eastman said later in an interview that he was referring to the livestock dewormer Ivermectin and “any other preventive treatments.”
“I identify as unvaccinated,” Eastman said Tuesday in a phone interview with the News-Miner, when asked if he has received the coronavirus shot.
“If people are going to discriminate against my constituents because they are unvaccinated, then (they) discriminate against me as well,” he said.
Patient bill of rights
At Monday’s House session, Carpenter focused on employer and federal government mandates that require workers to get the vaccine.
Carpenter called for a state patient bill of rights, which Eastman said he too supports. Carpenter said he would like to see legislation passed this session to let workers opt out of a shot requirement without losing their jobs.
Alaskans should not have to choose between vaccination or unemployment, Carpenter said in his talk on the House floor.
“We are at risk of group think of parroting recommendations that the government says,” Carpenter said.
After having a conversation with his own doctor, Carpenter said that “I was sold on why I needed the vaccination.” He added that other unvaccinated Alaskans may decide differently.
“I should be able go to my doctor and reason through the alternatives.” Carpenter said. “I think we have replaced critical thinking with faith in our science and, more concerning, faith in whatever the government says.”
Mask-wearing in the House
Speeches by the two lawmakers were delivered before lawmakers wearing masks in the House chamber. Thirty-three members were present.
House Speaker Louis Stutes had tried to cancel the fourth special session because of Covid risks, but Gov. Mike Dunleavy denied the request.
“Alaska has the highest Covid rate of anywhere. If we were our own country we would be No. 1,” said Stutes at the start of the session.
Wearing a black face covering, Stutes told lawmakers in advance that they had to mask while in the chamber. She later thanked them for their compliance.
“This is one way we can work together,” Stutes said.
On Tuesday, the Legislature also took the first steps to resume Covid rapid response testing for people entering the Capitol.
Alaska has among the highest Covid cases for its population size and a vaccine rate below the national average. Some Alaska hospitals, overwhelmed by demand, are rationing care with crisis standards in place.
Alaska’s Covid surge has drawn recent national media coverage, including by “The New York Times,” “The Wall Street Journal” and “60 Minutes.”
At Monday’s House session, lawmakers did not discuss the Covid surge or health policy in Alaska. But they advocated for remote legislative committee hearings and delayed floor sessions.
No one commented either on the speeches by Eastman and Carpenter.
Carpenter said later he reached out to the Dunleavy administration about his idea for a patient bill of rights.
“I have not received an official response from the governor’s office, but I have had preliminary talks with his staff,” Carpenter said.