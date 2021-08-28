Law enforcement on Friday discussed the months-long investigation into numerous arson fires that ultimately culminated in the arrest of 17-year-old Jamison Gallion on Thursday evening.
Captain Eric Spitzer with the Alaska State Troopers, Deputy Fire Marshal Kyle Carrington and Fairbanks District Attorney Joseph Dallaire talked about different aspects of the investigation, which was a collaborative effort involving numerous law enforcement agencies. Nearly 700 people were interviewed during a canvas of the community, Spitzer said.
According to Carrington, a breakthrough in the case came earlier this week when law enforcement identified an individual who was present at multiple fires the week prior. “That led to interviews, search warrants and ultimately another interview with the suspect,” Carrington said. That individual, the suspect, was Gallion.
As to how they connected the fires to one person, Carrington said some of that was due to geographical proximity. He could not speak to whether the method of starting the fires was consistent or provided clues. “The case is still very active and ongoing,” Carrington said.
The letters sent to a few arson victims were key in the investigation, according to Spitzer. The author “attempted to use subterfuge to throw us off,” he said. “He used the letters to, in my opinion, terrorize the community. That was his intent.” Spitzer said he was confident that Gallion wrote and sent the letters.
Spitzer would not say when exactly Gallion became a suspect or if there were any other suspects. “We followed up on all leads during the course of the investigation,” he stated. However, Spitzer did say that the timing of when Gallion became a person of interest could be inferred from the charging documents, likely in reference to the gas station video footage from earlier this week.
Carrington explained that the challenge of investigating fires in the Two Rivers area is that there is no fire department. Structures are typically fully or heavily consumed by flames, making it hard to find evidence such as burn patterns, Carrington said. “We lose a lot of [what we typically look for] to the fire,” he said. Still, they were able to identify how and where some of the fires started. For example, the two buildings that were within the fire service area (at miles 11 and 12 of Chena Hot Springs Road) were helpful because firefighters responded to them.
Another hurdle law enforcement faced was the apparent lack of connection between fires. “The randomness of the attacks was what was so perplexing to us,” said Spitzer. He compared it to “trying to capture a lightning strike with a camera,” meaning extremely difficult to anticipate.
The lack of connection also made it difficult to surmise a motive. “With arson you need to have motive, because you need to have intent,” Carrington said. One of the challenges is figuring out what that motive is. Carrington did not want to comment on a possible motive so as not to compromise the investigation. Similarly, Spitzer said that, “I have my theories,” but declined to say more.
Although Spitzer would not directly say if he believed that Gallion worked alone, he did say that “I think that the community of Two Rivers can rest sound at night. I believe that their torment is over.”
But the investigation did not end with the arrest. According to Carrington, there are additional fires that are not officially deemed arson that are being considered as part of the investigation as well as further investigation of other fires. Most of the scenes that could be arson “are considered as such,” Carrington said.
On that note, it is possible that Gallion will face future charges, including possibly attempted murder, but Dallaire did not extrapolate further. “For the time being we’re going to stand with the charges that have been brought forth today,” Dallaire said.
The investigation was a draw on both Fairbanks and state resources, Spitzer pointed out. “The people of Alaska are suffering from that because it’s challenging our ability to respond to other crimes.” For example, the Division of Forestry was already dealing with major wildfires but had to also respond to arson fires, further stretching their resources. “This wasn’t just an attack on the good people of Two Rivers, this was an attack on the state of Alaska,” Spitzer said.
Yet even “with all the bad that happened,” there was some good, too, Spitzer said. For example, the investigation strengthened ties between Two Rivers and law enforcement and the community started a neighborhood watch group and is therefore better equipped to deal with future instances. “If someone out there is looking to commit a crime, Two Rivers isn’t the place to do it,” Spitzer said.
Both Spitzer and Carrington agreed that this level of attack on a community — “terrorizing a community using fire as a weapon” — is unusual. In his nearly 30 year career in public safety, Carrington said, “this is the only case that I can think of that rises to this level.”