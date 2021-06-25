The last of the six Healy men charged in the 2018 investigation involving sexual abuse of underage girls was sentenced Thursday to nine years with five suspended. The sentencing hearing was held at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Rico Dawson Blanchard, 28, was indicted on March 14, 2018, on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor between the ages of 13-15. The abuse took place between Oct. 1, 2017, and Jan. 21. 2018, according to court documents.
After reaching an agreement with the state, Blanchard pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted sexual abuse of a minor, a Class C felony sexual offense. The remaining three counts were dismissed in accordance with the plea agreement. The charge carries a presumptive sentence of two to 12 years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph recommended that Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Earl A. Peterson sentence Blanchard to 12 years with five suspended.
In addition to the nine-year sentence, Blanchard was ordered to complete seven years of probation and comply with sex offender registration requirements for 15 years after release.
The 2018 investigation was sparked by the arrest of 22-year-old Spencer Paul Lachappelle for the alleged physical assault and sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl while
giving her a ride to an event in Healy on Dec. 30, 2017. Lachappelle was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in April 2019.
Four other Healy men were indicted as a result of the investigation.
Tyler Berg, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in April 2019 and was sentenced to 35 months in prison.
Anthony Reece Timeche, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault of a minor in May 2019.
Jacob Anthony Carter, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted sexual abuse of a minor in June 2021.
Christian Jacob Killian, 23, was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second-degree. He was found dead of an apparent suicide outside a Fairbanks home May 9, 2018.
Contact reporter Liv Clifford at 459-7582 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.