The driver who struck the Mitchell Expressway bridge last week with a piece of heavy construction equipment will not face criminal charges, a representative from the Fairbanks Police Department confirmed Monday.
The crash involved a commercial vehicle that reportedly struck the bridge about 3 p.m. Friday while traveling north on South Cushman Street, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. The unidentified driver was transporting an excavator on a trailer and failed to clear the overpass, causing the machine’s arm to hit the bridge, said Cpl. Doug Welborn with the Fairbanks Police Department.
Concrete debris fell from the bridge following the incident, however, the bridge remained structurally intact. No injuries were reported.
The right northbound lane on South Cushman and the right lane of the Mitchell Expressway bridge will remain closed through winter, said Caitlin Frye, public information officer with the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
“We will need to keep lane closures in place through the winter until permanent repairs to the bridge can be constructed this spring or summer,” she said. “Our bridge design engineers are currently working on a plan for repairs, and we should know more about what that will entail later this winter.”
The Richardson Highway ramp toward North Pole will also remain closed indefinitely. Motorists should exit on the Old Richardson Highway and reconnect with the Richardson after the bridge.
“As we work through our plan moving forward, safety is our absolute number one priority. It will be the primary factor in all our decisions,” Frye said. “Our second priority is keeping traffic flowing and open to the greatest extent possible.”