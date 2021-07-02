A landslide on the Richardson Highway closed a portion of the road and caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon.
At about 2 p.m., a landslide impacted the highway at approximately Milepost 187, just south of the fish hatchery and north of Paxson Lake.
The slide was roughly 500 feet wide and up to 6 feet high, according to Department of Transportation spokesperson Danielle Tessen.
Two loaders arrived a few hours later and began removing debris from the road about 4 p.m. Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, one lane of the road was reopened. Tessen said that DOT anticipates the Richardson to be fully reopened by Thursday night.
