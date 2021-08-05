Champion dog musher Lance Mackey announced earlier this week he has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time. Mackey, who is known in the mushing world and beyond for his tenacity in the face of serious adversity, remains optimistic.
“Oddly enough, I feel fine,” Mackey, 51, said in an interview, adding that he is not experiencing any symptoms. He explained that prior to the diagnosis, his health was the best it had been in years. The cancer was detected by chance; Mackey (who has taken up car racing) was in a serious crash on the racetrack this spring.
While he walked away from the accident, he said that doctors were concerned by what appeared to be fractures in his neck. Further examination, however, revealed that the fractures were actually throat cancer. He said this is a different type of cancer than what he overcame about two decades ago. While frustrated, Mackey stayed upbeat. A positive, he said, is that unlike his first diagnosis 20 years ago, the cancer was detected early this time.
After the diagnosis, “it evolved really fast,” Mackey said. He has not yet begun treatment, but will start soon. As of now, Mackey said the plan is to complete treatment in Anchorage, but he may end up in Seattle.
“A lot remains to be seen,” Mackey said.
What is certain, though, is Mackey’s commitment to his kids and dogs. The four-time winner of both the Iditarod and Yukon Quest said that has “every intention to race again” and does not want to sell his team. But, due to the diagnosis, his winter plans have changed. Mackey wants to “do right by the dogs” by giving them the opportunity to race in top teams this season. He announced the news Tuesday, and by Thursday said he had secured two locations for his dogs for the winter.
During his first battle with cancer, Mackey’s dogs played a vital role in his recovery and motivation. Now, he said, his kids are his motivation. Mackey is a single parent to two young children; his partner, Jenne Smith, died in a four wheeler accident last fall.
“Now the dogs are just a part of my life, my kids are my entire life,” he said, adding that “that’s more motivation than I ever got from dogs.”
This is the latest in a series of personal challenges for Mackey, who was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2001. He has also struggled with substance use issues; he last raced the Iditarod in 2020, but was withdrawn after testing positive for methamphetamine.
Mackey has excelled as a musher despite these health and personal struggles — his most dominant racing years came after his initial cancer diagnosis. The decorated musher was the first, and so far only, person to do what many believed impossible: win both the Iditarod and the Yukon Quest in the same year. Mackey won both 1,000 mile races in one season twice, in 2007 and 2008.
Although his priorities have shifted, Mackey said he “absolutely” plans to continue mushing competitively.
He thanked his fans for their support and wanted to reassure them that, “I’m not done here ... I’m gonna be just fine.”