Tragedy has struck the life of Lance Mackey yet again. The four-time champion of both the Iditarod and Yukon Quest announced he has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time. He shared the diagnosis on Facebook on Tuesday, where he also announced he is hoping to lease his dog team.
Mackey said that he has about 20 dogs that he wants to be part of a top racing team.
“I have 8-10 dogs that deserve to race in a top team and 12 more that want to win — this season,” Mackey wrote. Mackey explained that he is looking for “just the right people for my dogs” on a short-term basis. He does not want to sell his team and has “every intention to race again, [it] just won’t be this season.”
“This is not an easy choice,” Mackey wrote, but one that he is making for the best interest of his kennel. Mackey’s partner, Jenne Smith, died in a four-wheeler accident last October, leaving him a single father to their two young children. The diagnosis added to his parenting responsibilities changed his winter racing plans, he said.
The post announcing the diagnosis received more than 1,000 reactions and about 300 comments, with commenters sending prayers and best wishes.
“If anyone can handle this you can, but seems like you’ve been through more than your share,” wrote fellow musher Danny Seavey, brother of five time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey and son of three time winner Mitch Seavey.
Mackey has repeatedly experienced tragedy and has time and again triumphed against incredible odds. Health issues have plagued him for years; he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2001 and has suffered serious circulation issues. While health problems have slowed Mackey down in recent years, he has continued to race.
Mackey last completed the Iditarod in 2020 but was withdrawn from the race after testing positive for methamphetamine. He entered a rehabilitation program and has spoken publicly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
In April, Mackey, who has taken up race car driving, walked away apparently unscathed from a car wreck at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.
Despite a variety of personal issues, Mackey also saw numerous successes and was a dominant force in the mushing world for several years. Mackey holds the record for the most consecutive Iditarod and Yukon Quest wins and was the first musher to win both 1,000 mile races in the same year, which he did in both 2007 and 2008.