Attorney Kristi Nuna’q Williams, an Alaska Native who was born in Fairbanks, will serve as staff director and general counsel of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, of which Sen. Lisa Murkowski is vice chair.
Williams, who has a background in tribal advocacy, is the first Alaskan to hold the position. She starts her new role July 6.
Williams previously served as Murkowski’s lead staff member for the senator’s work on the Committee on Indian Affairs.
“I’m excited to welcome Kristi back to my team,” Mukowski said. “Having specialized in Indian law with a focus on Alaska Native and Rural Affairs, I’m confident Kristi will step into her new role with the understanding and drive needed to ensure the rights of Alaska Natives and American Indians are well represented at the federal level.”
Williams has had roles at the U.S. Department of the Interior, a national law firm specializing in tribal rights advocacy and at the Calista Corp., an Alaska Native regional corporation that works to create economic opportunities for Alaska Native shareholders in southwest Alaska.
Williams was born in Fairbanks and is of Gwich’in and Koyukon Athabascan descent. She is an enrolled Gwichyaa Zhee Gwich’in tribal citizen.
Williams received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of California-Berkeley and law degree at the University of New Mexico.
She served as legislative assistant for Murkowski’s office, where her portfolio included Alaska Native and Rural Affairs.
She went on to join the Interior Department as counsel to the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs.
Williams returned to Alaska, where she opened a tribal advocacy consulting business and later an Alaska office for Hobbs, Straus, Dean & Walker, a national law firm specializing in tribal advocacy.
Williams served as the government relations manager at the Calista Corp. In 2012, she became a member of the District of Columbia Bar, becoming the first Gwichyaa Gwich’in-licensed attorney.
“Kristi’s broad knowledge base and leadership capabilities will be extremely helpful as I work to best represent Alaska Natives and all Indigenous peoples as vice chairman of the Indian Affairs Committee,” Murkowski said.
