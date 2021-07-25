Autumn Madison of Kotzebue was crowned Miss World Eskimo-Indian Olympics at a ceremony late Friday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks.
The 18-year-old, who is Inupiaq, was selected from among four contestants by a panel of nine judges, including former Miss WEIOs, on the attributes of talent, speaking ability and cultural knowledge. Madison is also Miss Arctic Circle 2021.
“It is an honor to be chosen as an advocate for the Indigenous people,” said the recent Kotzebue High School graduate, who plans to study nursing at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.
Ashley Luke, of Healy Lake, Lucy Gordon, of Utqiagvik, and Laura Ekada, of Nulato, also competed for the Miss WEIO title.
The contest started on Wednesday with the talent portion.
Madison and Luke showcased their dancing abilities while Gordon performed sinew preparation and Ekada shared her dog-handling skills, according to Majorie Tahbone, of Nome, pageant coordinator and Miss WEIO 2010.
Tahbone said the contestants participated in a photo shoot at the Georgeson Botanical Garden at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Akada and Luke were named runners up and are in line to assume the title should duty call.
Akada, who is Athabascan and was named Best Public Speaker, plans to study biological sciences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks with the hope to someday become a doctor and write public health policy.
Luke, who is also Athabascan and was named Most Traditional, plans to study nursing at UAF.
Gordon, who is Inupiaq, will study fire sciences with the hope to join the Barrow Volunteer Fire Department.
Madison, who was also named Most Photogenic and Miss Congeniality, said her three-minute impromptu speech — answering the question of how she would make an impact as Miss WEIO — was about promoting the need for Native language to be taught in public schools.
After her coronation, Madison thanked her family, her community, the drummers who helped her during the talent competition and more. She wore borrowed fur mukluks and mittens and a big fur parka and thanked the owners. This was her first time attending WEIO.
“I made some new friends,” she said during an interview. “These are memories that I will cherish for a long time.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.