A Kodiak High School volleyball volunteer is facing federal charges after allegedly blackmailing a male student into performing sexual acts, according to court documents.
Vince Deliguin, 19, was federally indicted Nov. 19 on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of coercion of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography following an investigation that began last May, according to court filings.
A federal criminal complaint written by Lisa Watson, an FBI special agent with the Child Exploitation Task Force, stated that Deliguin first contacted the 15-year-old using a fake social media profile where he posed as “Marley Madden” — “an attractive young woman” from the Anchorage area.
On April 22, 2021, Deliguin allegedly solicited sexually explicit images from the teen while posing as Madden, the complaint stated. Deliguin reportedly threatened to release the explicit photos if the teen did not meet at a local park for oral sex.
The following day, Deliguin allegedly performed a sex act on the boy and recorded the encounter with his cell phone “as proof for Marley,” according to the complaint.
On May 3, the teen reportedly received another message from Madden threatening to release the video if he did not meet Deliguin for a second time at the park, the complaint stated. Deliguin then performed a sex act on the teen and videotaped the encounter for a second time, according to the complaint.
Kodiak Alaska State Troopers began investigating Deliguin after the boy told his mother about a third occasion of sexual abuse.
During an interview with investigators, Deliguin reportedly said that he “had reason to believe [the victim] was underage” and “knew what he did was wrong,” the complaint stated. Investigators determined that Deliguin’s email address was used to create the fake profile after finding an email that stated, “Hey Marley, you recently got registered for Facebook,” according to the complaint.
Deliguin was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, five counts of enticement of a minor, three counts of exploitation of a minor and three charges of coercion by the state of Alaska in May before federal prosecutors adopted the case in September.
“In September, we filed the appropriate federal charges in the case after reviewing it with the Alaska Department of Law. Once the federal charges were filed, the State allowed their case to be dismissed since the federal charges fully encompass all of the allegations against the defendant,” said Lisa Houghton, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in a statement email Monday to the News-Miner.
Deliguin is expected to appear in federal court at 3:30 p.m. today for a detention hearing, according to court filings.