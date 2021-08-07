A U.S. district judge has sentenced a Kodiak man to federal prison for falsifying fishing records, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Judge Joshua Kindred sentenced James Aaron Stevens to six months in prison, a $1 million fine, 126 days in a halfway house and 80 hours of community service for knowingly submitting false records about halibut and sablefish. Stevens, 47, a commercial fisherman, vessel owner and captain, pled guilty in November 2020 to falsely labeling fish in violation of the Lacey Act.
Stevens, the owner and operator of F/V Alaskan Star and F/V Southern Seas, falsely reported where he harvested 903,208 pounds of halibut and sablefish, the release stated, and knowingly falsified other documents such as landing reports, fish tickets, and fishing logbooks. The falsifications took place over the course of 26 fishing trips spanning four fishing seasons, 2014-2017, the release stated. Taken together, the halibut and sablefish had an approximate dock value of $4.5 million and market value of $13 million. Stevens sold the falsely labeled fish caught during the trips.
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement conducted the investigation into the case.