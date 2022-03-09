State lawmakers took testimony Tuesday regarding the planned 2024 transportation of ore from the Manh Choh mine near Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox 20 miles northwest of Fairbanks.
Kinross estimates mining a million ounces of gold from 2024 to at least 2028. Ore mined from the site will be trucked over 247 miles of highway to Fort Knox. Kinross Alaska general manager Jeremy Brans estimates up to four trucks traveling an hour each direction. The combined weight would total 80 tons per haul. Traffic will see an increase, especially between Tok and Delta Junction.
The transportation plan sparked intense community concern over traffic congestion, safety and impacts to air quality.
Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways (ASAH) are leading the charge in asking for more information. ASAH’s Barbara Schuhmann and Jon Cook represented the group Tuesday in Juneau before the House Transportation and House Resources committees.
Transportation concerns
ASAH group presented an extensive list of requests and questions originally submitted to the Department of Transportation. Among them, ASAH wants Kinross to provide DOT with a detailed traffic plan by March 31; the mining company to stop stating the plan will create only a 1% increase in traffic; and for DOT to stop holding “joint meetings” with Kinross.
Kinross has hosted meetings in Fairbanks, Tok and Delta regarding the mining project. ADOT staff member was onsite to explain potential mitigation measures ahead of the 2024 start.
“The first truck will not leave for more than two years from now,” Brans said Tuesday in the joint committee meeting. “We have not yet made our decision on who our contractor will be.”
Fairbanks will become a trucking hub, according to Brans, and will insist on a number of safety factors, including limiting drivers’ trips and time on the road, ensuring legal load limits and maintaining constant communication.
Trucks will be custom built and drivers will need to have at least five years of experience in order to drive them, Brans said. He claimed that larger trucks come with more axles and more braking power.
Schuhmann said her group isn’t opposed to mining, just the planned transportation efforts.
“If our infrastructure disintegrates, such as the failure of a bridge, it comes back to public safety,” she said.
Air pollution is also a concern.
“EPA is coming down fast and furious, and we don’t think these trucks will help with our air quality,” Schuhmann said.
Schuhmann added that the group doesn’t believe Manh Choh is only a precursor to a larger mining expansion.
She also asked who will be held liable for accidents.
“There is the potential for the state to have to pay if accidents happen,” Schuhmann said.
Cook said Kinross should consider other options, such as extending the railway or creating an onsite ore processing facility at Manh Choh. In addition, he said the state should conduct a traffic impact statement, and should be open to peer review as “DOT has an inherent conflict of interest.”
“We support Kinross and mining but we do not support a trucking plan that has no precedent,” Cook said.
Brans said such traffic has plenty of example across various industries and states, including Alaska.
Brans said ASAH has been stretching the truth or misrepresenting the issue.
“They take the upper end of our numbers and make a math error,” Brans said. “Some of the fear mongering stories are brought up don’t make for productive conservation.”
Brans added that ASAH does not represent a group of concerned citizens.
“We are bending over backwards to stay in the realm of the ordinary,” Brans said.
DOT: Listening to both sides
DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson told lawmakers that his department has been listening to all sides.
“I want to make it clear that safety is one of DOT’s top priorities,” Anderson said. “We’ve been very interested in this proposal, and we’ve been listening and learning and answering questions from the public.”
Anderson added Kinross hasn’t provided a formal plan and is looking toward a process for that. In the meantime, DOT plans to construct 18 passing lanes in 2023, a year ahead of Manh Choh’s operational start.
“Passing lanes are beneficial for all involved,” Anderson said.
“We are cautious when we review these proposals,” Anderson said. “We have had a number of discussions about this proposal.”
He said any plan Kinross submits will hopefully address all safety aspects.
Anderson said bridges along the route already handle similar legal roads, but are on the list of concerned infrastructure.
House questions
Rep. Sara Hannan, D-Juneau, asked if Manh Choh will last beyond the projected four years. If so, would the mining company “be willing to put into the wear and tear” that will make it an industrial project.
“Four to five years is what we know right now,” Brans said. “With any mining projects you are drilling and extrapolating a model and at some point you have to stop and make a business case for what you know.”
He added that Kinross will continue to explore the area and “are hopeful.”
Brans said the Kinross will contribute to road maintenance via gas tax but won’t directly pay for road improvements.
“What are having roads for but partially for having arteries for businesses to grow but we will try to mitigate what our project does,” Brans said.
Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, asked who had supremacy for the transportation permitting process from the site to the Alcan.
Brans said if an Army Corps of Engineers permit process determines mining will impact wetlands, it triggers a National Environmental Protection process.
Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok, said the goal is to ensure the project addresses safety while keeping an open mine.
“I want to see a project like this because it provides a base for a community and brings a sense of pride to communities like Tetlin,” Cronk said. “I believe we are on the path to doing this project correctly.”