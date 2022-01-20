Fort Knox - Tetlin

The signing ceremony at Peak Gold on Oct. 2, 2020. L to R: Jeremy Brans, Fort Knox; Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, Contango ORE; Marianne Young, Tetlin Village Council; Chief Michael Sam; Kristie Charlie, Tribal Administrator; Vince Paul, Council Member; Anna Atchison, Fort Knox. The project has since been renamed Manh Choh.

 Courtesy of Kinross/Fort Knox

The Mahn Choh project

According to Kinross, the Mahn Choh mine project will:

• Create 250-300 construction jobs.

• Create 400-600 direct jobs with a median salary of $130,000.

• Be the “second largest employer in the southeast Fairbanks area.”

• Purchase about $425 million in goods and services over 4-5 years.

• Construct a new cell tower to support mine operations.

• Generate royalties for the Native village of Tetlin.

• Contribute “several million dollars” in local community contributions and scholarships.

Traffic

• Kinross expects a 1% increase in Fairbanks truck traffic and a 5-20% increase in traffic on the 240-mile route to and from the mine to the mill.

• The Department of Transportation plans to create up to 28 passing lanes, including 16 in the Fairbanks and Delta areas.

• The plan puts 2-4 trucks hourly each way, making up to 96 trips daily.

• Truck-trailers would be between 95 and 120 feet long, haul 50 tons of ore, with a total weight of 80 tons.

Fort Knox

According to Kinross, the Fort Knox mill over 25 years:

• Contributed $127 million in property tax.

• Generated $50 million in mining license revenues to state.

• Contributed $2.5 billion in goods and services.

• Generated $829 million in direct and indirect wages.

• Supported 300 local nonprofit operations.

• Employed 700 direct employees and 1,400 contractors in 2021.

