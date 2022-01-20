The Mahn Choh project
According to Kinross, the Mahn Choh mine project will:
• Create 250-300 construction jobs.
• Create 400-600 direct jobs with a median salary of $130,000.
• Be the “second largest employer in the southeast Fairbanks area.”
• Purchase about $425 million in goods and services over 4-5 years.
• Construct a new cell tower to support mine operations.
• Generate royalties for the Native village of Tetlin.
• Contribute “several million dollars” in local community contributions and scholarships.
Traffic
• Kinross expects a 1% increase in Fairbanks truck traffic and a 5-20% increase in traffic on the 240-mile route to and from the mine to the mill.
• The Department of Transportation plans to create up to 28 passing lanes, including 16 in the Fairbanks and Delta areas.
• The plan puts 2-4 trucks hourly each way, making up to 96 trips daily.
• Truck-trailers would be between 95 and 120 feet long, haul 50 tons of ore, with a total weight of 80 tons.
Fort Knox
According to Kinross, the Fort Knox mill over 25 years:
• Contributed $127 million in property tax.
• Generated $50 million in mining license revenues to state.
• Contributed $2.5 billion in goods and services.
• Generated $829 million in direct and indirect wages.
• Supported 300 local nonprofit operations.
• Employed 700 direct employees and 1,400 contractors in 2021.