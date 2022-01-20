Fairbanks residents packed the Pioneer Park Centennial Center Tuesday night to weigh in on a mining company’s plan to transport ore to Fort Knox starting in 2024.
Kinross Gold Corporation officials, including Jeremy Brans, vice president and general manager for Kinross Alaska, highlighted some of the company’s goals and plans for when trucks start rolling in 2024.
The company plans to begin mining operations at its Manh Choh mine near Tok. Kinross acquired 70% ownership rights in 2020 for the project, then called the Peak Gold project.
Route and traffic
Ore from the mine will be transported 240 miles to the Fort Knox mill on public highways over four or five years, according to Brans.
The extra traffic boils down to an average of two to four trucks an hour heading each direction, for a total of 48 to 96 round trips per day, depending on weather and other factors. Each truck and trailer would be purpose-built for the hauling and would be anywhere from 95 feet to 120 feet in length.
Brans said Kinross expects a 1% increase in truck traffic in the Fairbanks area and between 5% and 20% on the overall route.
“We’ve been working with the [Alaska Department of Transportation] from day one on this,” Brans said.
Trucks through Fairbanks will use Peger Road and Johansen Expressway to bypass the downtown area. Northbound trucks will go from the Richardson Highway to the Mitchell Expressway to Peger, then to Johansen and then onto the Steese Highway.
Safety a priority
Brans stressed Kinross will be dedicated to safety, touting its record as proof.
“Kinross would not be doing this kind of operation if we could not do it safely,” Brans said. “Selecting the trucking vendor will be the most important part of the process affecting safety.”
A contract company, he said, would be carefully vetted and large enough to monitor its drivers at an individual level. Kinross would stipulate a company that ensures safety through “recruiting, training and ongoing geocaching” and monitor all legal regulations. Loaded trailers will be covered to reduce the amount of dust.
The selected truck contractor will be headquartered in Fairbanks, including offices and maintenance bays.
Kinross said it will use technology to monitor everything from truck speed to driver fatigue.
Weather and road conditions will also play a part in operations as well.
“We will drive to conditions and if the weather is bad, we will stop operations,” Brans said.
As 2024 rolls around and trucks start moving, Brans said a dedicated safety hotline will be created along with a community advisory committee.
“When we get down to this, we will conduct one-on-one meetings with local schools and families, and we are committed to helping DOT adding school zone signs where needed,” Brans said.
Alaska DOT engineer Sarah Schacher said the state plans to add up to 20 passing lanes on the Richardson Highway, including as many as 16 between Fairbanks and Delta Junction. This is on top of planned interchange improvements in the local area
“We don’t always have that luxury or ability to predict what happens on our transportation network,” Schacher said.
Community concerns
Residents had a host of questions and concerns, from noise and emissions levels to safety response.
Brans said Kinross will consider emissions levels when selecting a trucking vendor. He added that using the Fort Knox mill will reduce the overall environmental impact in Alaska. Building an on-site mill, Brans said, isn’t cost-effective due to the mine’s scope of operations.
“The project isn’t viable without making use of the existing infrastructure at Fort Knox,” he said.
Increased truck traffic also raised questions about response safety, especially in rural areas such as Salcha, whose volunteer fire and rescue department covers a large area. Brans said Kinross has included that in its safety plan.
“We know we cannot rely solely on safety response volunteers because they are small groups that are stretched, so part of the contract will have emergency response teams,” Brans said. “But we can’t be everywhere so we must stay in close contact with those groups and supplement financially if we need to to make sure that local response teams are amped up.”
Some residents addressed concerns that the Department of Transportation should take a more active role in monitoring the increased traffic or that the passing lane improvements would derail other road projects.
Schacher, the DOT engineer, said the state doesn’t have much control over road use.
“Regarding Manh Choh, we don’t have any enforcement role when it comes to their proposal so long as they follow legal regulations,” Schacher said. “The roads are open for everyone.”
Schacher added that DOT would have implemented the extra passing lanes regardless, however, Kinross outreach provided an opportunity to expedite the project.
Fairbanks resident Gary Wilken, a former state senator, said Kinross should consider alternate measures. His group, Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, released a 65-page primer highlighting what it calls Kinross Gold’s 50-year plan in Alaska, impacting a 300-mile radius around Fort Knox.
Some of the group’s suggestions include building a railway instead of using public roads. Brans said the railroad, like an on-site mill, wouldn’t be cost effective, especially for a project lasting only five years.
Wilken disputes that.
“This is going to be a series of 50-year projects,” Wilken said, adding Kinross can benefit by building new transportation infrastructure.