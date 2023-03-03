U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging Fairbanks U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee Kimberly C. Robinson with wire fraud and embezzlement of public funds for perpetrating a years-long scheme to steal money from her employer.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.