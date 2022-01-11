The Department of Justice recently announced it awarded more than $57 million in grants to various public organizations throughout Alaska during 2021.
The grants, instituted periodically over a 12-month span, provided funding to Victims Services, Public Safety and the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation organizations across the state.
“The Department of Justice offers funding opportunities to support law enforcement and public safety activities in state, local, and tribal jurisdictions; to assist victims of crime; to provide training and technical assistance; to conduct research; and to implement programs that improve the criminal, civil, and juvenile justice systems,” the Justice Department wrote in a statement.
Among the grants for the 2021 fiscal year, the Office of Victim Services (OVC) awarded more than $34 million to 45 organizations — including 36 tribal communities — to support and enhance local services for victims of crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Victim services include advocacy centers, domestic violence and sexual assault shelters, rape crisis centers, human trafficking and elder abuse programs and transitional housing for victims across the state.
The Department of Justice awarded a combined $1.4 million grant to advance school safety measures in Fairbanks, Dillingham and Juneau during 2021, the release stated. The annual grant enhanced school safety measures and taught students and teachers how to properly respond to acts of violence.
According to the news release, 16 tribal organizations in Alaska were awarded nearly $11 million in funding last year through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation. The grant helped tribes develop and strengthen tribal justice systems’ response to crime, while increasing programs and services available to them.
Bryan Wilson, former Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska, applauded the Justice Department’s efforts to fight crime and aid victims across the state.
“Ensuring the safety of our communities is a top priority for the Department of Justice. These investments in Alaska will enable criminal justice officials as well as communities and nonprofit organizations to support victims of crime while simultaneously working to prevent crimes,” he said. “We will continue to work together with our partners to identify and prosecute the drivers of violence while supporting the community’s efforts to prevent violence and support victims.”