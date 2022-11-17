A Fairbanks jury awarded the widow of Mike Kelly $3.5 million on Tuesday, finding that Kelly was at no fault in the plane crash that claimed his life almost six years ago.

The mechanic who worked on the plane was also found to have no fault after a wrongful death trial was held at the Rabinowitz Courthouse.

