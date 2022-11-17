A Fairbanks jury awarded the widow of Mike Kelly $3.5 million on Tuesday, finding that Kelly was at no fault in the plane crash that claimed his life almost six years ago.
The mechanic who worked on the plane was also found to have no fault after a wrongful death trial was held at the Rabinowitz Courthouse.
“We can’t get my dad back. Nothing will replace him,” said Cassy Bartch, Kelly’s daughter. “We feel good knowing that we know exactly what happened to him, that he wasn’t doing anything wrong.”
The retired utility executive and former state legislator died after crashing his single-engine Bellanca Citabria 7GCBC about 17 miles southeast of Fairbanks on Dec. 7, 2016. He was 74.
The Kelly family maintains that Mike was a meticulous pilot who was put in a bad situation when a tail stall caused the aircraft to suddenly flip and begin plummeting to the ground.
Tail stalls are rare and possible in aircraft with vortex generators, small wedges or T-shaped tabs added to aircraft wings to improve handling at slow speeds.
Kelly was on a test flight after having work performed on his airplane, including installation of vortex generators.
“The issue was failure to warn,” said Bill Satterberg, attorney for the Kelly family.
Micro AeroDynamics held that the crash was due to pilot error and that Kelly was flying too low. A message was left with the Anchorage law firm that represented the company.
The verdict followed about a week of witness testimony and two and a half days of jury deliberations.
Bartch and Satterberg, who is also a pilot, said the verdict is a win for aviation safety.
Recovering from a tail stall is counter intuitive and pilots need to be warned, Bartch said.
“This brings closure to our family and gives us encouragement that we can save others from this,” she said.
Kelly worked his way up from selling appliances to running the Golden Valley Electric Association. He served in the Alaska Legislature from 2004 to 2010, representing the north side of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. He also served on the University of Alaska Board of Regents.
The Mike Kelly Trail is a 13.6-mile trail near Fairbanks that was named in Kelly’s honor.
