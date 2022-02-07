Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Monday in the trial of Steven H. Downs. Che case has now gone to the jury.
Downs, 47, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, who was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dormitory bathtub at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993. He has pleaded not guilty.
In 2019, Downs — who was a first-year student at the time of Sergie’s death — told investigators that he had never met Sergie and only vaguely recognized her photo from news coverage surrounding the event. Chief Assistant Attorney Jenna Gruenstein said that DNA evidence collected from the scene suggests otherwise.
“The defendant was asked repeatedly. He was given multiple opportunities to explain how his semen could have ended up in Sophie Sergie,” she told the jury. “The defendant wasn’t being honest. The DNA matched him.”
“The DNA sample was rarer than 1 in 330 million,” Gruenstein added.
The prosecution further argued that Downs owned the suspected murder weapon, a .22 caliber pistol, at the time of Sergie’s death and was “in and out” of his college girlfriend’s dorm room on the night Sergie was murdered.
His “own best friend and roommate testified that Mr. Downs owned a .22 caliber in the spring of 1993,” Gruenstein said. Downs “was not in his girlfriend’s room around 1 or 2 in the morning the night of the murder, again, despite what he told police.”
The defense, however, maintained that Downs was a well-liked student who raised no cause for concern in the weeks and months following the homicide. They argued that the state’s case is weak, with little evidence against Downs.
“The state has presented very thin evidence of actual guilt in this case,” said attorney Jim Howaniec. “There is no significant evidence, there’s no gun that’s connected to this crime, there’s no knife, there are no witnesses, there’s no motive.”
“This is how innocent people get convicted of crimes,” he added.
Howaniec argued that Downs did not match a witness’s description of a man seen leaving the second-floor dormitory bathroom on the morning of April 26, 1993; his DNA did not match three pubic hairs found on Sergie’s body; and his fingerprints were not found at the scene.
“The evidence presented does not prove anything beyond sexual contact,” said Howaniec. “This is a clearcut case of reasonable doubt. This is a very, very thin case with almost literally no evidence that Steven Downs committed this crime.
“You’ve heard nothing more than what they think happened,” he concluded.
Moments later, Gruenstein presented the state’s rebuttal.
“That semen found inside of her, that is not from consensual sex, that’s from a rape. A forcible, violent, controlling rape,” she told the court. “He’s untruthful about the things that tie him to this case. His DNA, the gun, where he was that night. He lies about every one of those things.”
“Denial of sexual activity when there is evidence that clearly shows that sexual activity occurred is circumstantial evidence of non-consensual sex,” Gruenstein said, adding that DNA would have likely drained out of the victim if the sexual contact had occurred earlier in the night.
The jury, made up of 12 panelists, will continue deliberations Tuesday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.